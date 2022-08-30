Limited-edition UTSA Bud Light cans on shelves across San Antonio in time for football season

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Silver Eagle Beverages Bud Light has unveiled limited-edition bottled designs bearing the “Birds Up” battle cry.

As the new football season gets underway, University of Texas at San Antonio fans have a new way to show their school spirit: Bud Light has unveiled limited-edition bottle designs bearing the school's “Birds Up” battle cry.The 16-ounce aluminum bottles can be found at the Alamodome on Roadrunner game days as well as in bars, restaurants and grocery stores throughout San Antonio.The 2021 Conference USA championship team will open its 12th season Saturday, Sept. 3, against the Houston Cougars. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at the Alamodome, 100 Montana St.Under 2021 Conference USA Coach of the Year Jeff Traylor, UTSA registered a 12-2 record for the most wins and best winning percentage in school history. Last year, the Roadrunners also earned their first top-25 ranking and played in their second straight and third overall bowl game.UTSA is one of only four Texas universities — and fewer than 30 chosen nationwide — to receive its own branded packaging from Bud Light. The brand is the official beer sponsor of UTSA Athletics.