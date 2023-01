Little Bites: Ambler Texas Kitchen, Via 313, Taco Cabana making San Antonio food news this week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktail's riverside patio.

Currentat downtown’s Hotel Contessa has developed a small menu of zero-proof cocktails for those participating in Dry January. Nonalcoholic bevvies include the Bee Hive, which uses citrusy Seedlip Grove 42, lavender bitters and honey.has debuted its 5 Under $5 menu that includes bean and cheese nachos, a cheese enchilada bowl, a three-pack of chicken flautas, a ground beef and chicken fajita taco duo and its recently launched Double Crunch Pizza . The menu is available now at all Texas locations via online ordering, front counter and curbside pick-up, in the drive-thru or by mobile order.has launched new seasonal off-the-menu features. Available for both dine-in and to-go, the limited-time items include turtle gumbo (which also includes Perry’s homemade Polish Sausage) and a white chocolate cheesecake with blueberry compote and sour cream icing.has officially opened its second location in San Antonio, doling out Detroit-style pizza in the Culebra Commons shopping center.’s award-winning Hometown Lager is now available in 42 San Antonio-area H-E-B stores. The brewery’s California common-style of amber lager won back-to-back gold medals at the U.S. Beer Open in 2021 and 2022 as well as a silver medal at the World Beer Cup in 2022. The brewery’s Summer Lightning, Meet In The Middle American IPA and a rotating seasonal beer starting with Admiral Stradling’s Pub Ale also will debut on H-E-B shelves later this spring.is expanding into the Dallas market next week through digital menu concept oomi Kitchen. This will be the San Antonio plant-based chain’s first foray outside of South Central Texas since its 2014 inception. The company currently operates two SA locations and one in San Marcos.