Little Bites: Ambler Texas Kitchen, Via 313, Taco Cabana making San Antonio food news this week

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails
Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktail's riverside patio.
The
Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails
at downtown’s Hotel Contessa has developed a small menu of zero-proof cocktails for those participating in Dry January. Nonalcoholic bevvies include the Bee Hive, which uses citrusy Seedlip Grove 42, lavender bitters and honey. 306 W. Market St., (210) 298-8040, amblersanantonio.com.
click to enlarge Taco Cabana
Courtesy Photo / Taco Cabana
Taco Cabana has debuted a 5 under $5 menu.
has debuted its 5 Under $5 menu that includes bean and cheese nachos, a cheese enchilada bowl, a three-pack of chicken flautas, a ground beef and chicken fajita taco duo and its recently launched Double Crunch Pizza
. The menu is available now at all Texas locations via online ordering, front counter and curbside pick-up, in the drive-thru or by mobile order. Multiple locations, TacoCabana.com.
Perry’s Steakhouse
has launched new seasonal off-the-menu features. Available for both dine-in and to-go, the limited-time items include turtle gumbo (which also includes Perry’s homemade Polish Sausage) and a white chocolate cheesecake with blueberry compote and sour cream icing. 15900 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 222000, (210) 558-6161, perryssteakhouse.com.
Via 313
has officially opened its second location in San Antonio, doling out Detroit-style pizza in the Culebra Commons shopping center. 7010 W. Loop 1604 North, (210) 640-1310, via313.com.
click to enlarge Second Pitch Beer Co.
Courtesy Photo / Second Pitch Beer Co.
Second Pitch Beer Co.’s award-winning Hometown Lager is now available in 42 H-E-B stores.
’s award-winning Hometown Lager is now available in 42 San Antonio-area H-E-B stores. The brewery’s California common-style of amber lager won back-to-back gold medals at the U.S. Beer Open in 2021 and 2022 as well as a silver medal at the World Beer Cup in 2022. The brewery’s Summer Lightning, Meet In The Middle American IPA and a rotating seasonal beer starting with Admiral Stradling’s Pub Ale also will debut on H-E-B shelves later this spring. 11935 Starcrest Drive, (210) 474-0234, secondpitchbeer.com.
Earth Burger
is expanding into the Dallas market next week through digital menu concept oomi Kitchen. This will be the San Antonio plant-based chain’s first foray outside of South Central Texas since its 2014 inception. The company currently operates two SA locations and one in San Marcos. earthburger.com.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter