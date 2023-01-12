Little Bites: Ambler Texas Kitchen, Via 313, Taco Cabana making San Antonio food news this week

Expansions of local brands Second Pitch Beer Co. and Earth Burger are also making waves.

By on Thu, Jan 12, 2023 at 12:44 pm

click to enlarge Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktail's riverside patio. - Courtesy Photo / Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails
Courtesy Photo / Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails
Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktail's riverside patio.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails at downtown’s Hotel Contessa has developed a small menu of zero-proof cocktails for those participating in Dry January. Nonalcoholic bevvies include the Bee Hive, which uses citrusy Seedlip Grove 42, lavender bitters and honey. 306 W. Market St., (210) 298-8040, amblersanantonio.com.

click to enlarge Taco Cabana has debuted a 5 under $5 menu. - Courtesy Photo / Taco Cabana
Courtesy Photo / Taco Cabana
Taco Cabana has debuted a 5 under $5 menu.
Taco Cabana has debuted its 5 Under $5 menu that includes bean and cheese nachos, a cheese enchilada bowl, a three-pack of chicken flautas, a ground beef and chicken fajita taco duo and its recently launched Double Crunch Pizza. The menu is available now at all Texas locations via online ordering, front counter and curbside pick-up, in the drive-thru or by mobile order. Multiple locations, TacoCabana.com

Perry’s Steakhouse has launched new seasonal off-the-menu features. Available for both dine-in and to-go, the limited-time items include turtle gumbo (which also includes Perry’s homemade Polish Sausage) and a white chocolate cheesecake with blueberry compote and sour cream icing. 15900 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 222000, (210) 558-6161, perryssteakhouse.com.

Via 313 has officially opened its second location in San Antonio, doling out Detroit-style pizza in the Culebra Commons shopping center. 7010 W. Loop 1604 North, (210) 640-1310, via313.com.

click to enlarge Second Pitch Beer Co.’s award-winning Hometown Lager is now available in 42 H-E-B stores. - Courtesy Photo / Second Pitch Beer Co.
Courtesy Photo / Second Pitch Beer Co.
Second Pitch Beer Co.’s award-winning Hometown Lager is now available in 42 H-E-B stores.
Second Pitch Beer Co.’s award-winning Hometown Lager is now available in 42 San Antonio-area H-E-B stores. The brewery’s California common-style of amber lager won back-to-back gold medals at the U.S. Beer Open in 2021 and 2022 as well as a silver medal at the World Beer Cup in 2022. The brewery’s Summer Lightning, Meet In The Middle American IPA and a rotating seasonal beer starting with Admiral Stradling’s Pub Ale also will debut on H-E-B shelves later this spring. 11935 Starcrest Drive, (210) 474-0234, secondpitchbeer.com.

Earth Burger is expanding into the Dallas market next week through digital menu concept oomi Kitchen. This will be the San Antonio plant-based chain’s first foray outside of South Central Texas since its 2014 inception. The company currently operates two SA locations and one in San Marcos. earthburger.com.

