Little Bites: Barbacoa & Big Red Fest, Kerbey Lane's happy hour making San Antonio food news

Currentandhave collaborated on a limited-time barrel-aged beer called Brewer’s Pride Barrel Aged Imperial Red Ale. Aged in Bulleit Bourbon barrels, the wood imparted flavors of vanilla to compliment the ale’s toasty caramel malt character. The ale is well-rounded with toasty biscuit flavors and strikes a balance between medium hop bitterness and malt sweetness, tasting notes. The limited-run beer is available in bars and restaurants now.stores will offer a throwback Tiff’s Remix package June 21-Aug. 31, featuring six flavors that usually available just once a year. Available in-store or for delivery, the package includes one cookie in each of the following flavors: Lemon Sugar Cookie, Pumpkin Spice Cookie, Red Velvet Cookie, Rocky Road Cookie, Salted Caramel Cookie and Triple Chocolate Cookie.at Pearl will celebrate Independence Day with weekend and day-of specials including a plate that features South Texas cookout classics such flame-cooked brats with house-made buns, fresh kraut and potato salad. The plate is available from 11 a.m. to close Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2. The same special will be on offer all day Tuesday, July 4, along with half-priced margaritas all day and live music by Gus Clark from 2-5 p.m.will introduce daily happy hour this Friday, featuring $4 beers and $5 from 4-6 p.m. going forward. On offer are classic brunch cocktails such as bloody marys along with signature tipples including the chain's Holy Mole cocktail, made with spicy Ancho Reyes, Nitro cold brew, vanilla syrup and cinnamon.— known for its ridiculously over-the-top desserts — will offer a Fourth of July Insane Milkshake from this Friday through Tuesday, July 4. Served in a frosted mug, the $21 shake is a blend of vanilla soft serve and cookie dough ice cream with sugar crystal mix-ins. It’s topped with whipped cream, strawberry-flavored rock candy along with fast food and cola gummies.Thewill take place October 7-8 at South Side venue R&J Music Pavilion. The 11th iteration of the fest will feature an array of barbacoa offerings prepared with time-honored techniques and secret family recipes passed down through generations. A lineup of local and regional Tejano and conjunto artists will provide musical entertainment.