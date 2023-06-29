Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Little Bites: Barbacoa & Big Red Fest, Kerbey Lane's happy hour making San Antonio food news

Carriqui's Independence Day specials and Shiner Beer's new collaboration are also on offer.

By on Thu, Jun 29, 2023 at 8:54 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A selection of Kerbey Lane's brunch cocktails. - Courtesy Photo / Kerbey Lane All Day Cafe
Courtesy Photo / Kerbey Lane All Day Cafe
A selection of Kerbey Lane's brunch cocktails.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Shiner Beer have collaborated on a limited-time barrel-aged beer called Brewer’s Pride Barrel Aged Imperial Red Ale. Aged in Bulleit Bourbon barrels, the wood imparted flavors of vanilla to compliment the ale’s toasty caramel malt character. The ale is well-rounded with toasty biscuit flavors and strikes a balance between medium hop bitterness and malt sweetness, tasting notes. The limited-run beer is available in bars and restaurants now. shiner.com.

Tiff’s Treats stores will offer a throwback Tiff’s Remix package June 21-Aug. 31, featuring six flavors that usually available just once a year. Available in-store or for delivery, the package includes one cookie in each of the following flavors: Lemon Sugar Cookie, Pumpkin Spice Cookie, Red Velvet Cookie, Rocky Road Cookie, Salted Caramel Cookie and Triple Chocolate Cookie. Multiple locations, tiffstreats.com.

Carriqui at Pearl will celebrate Independence Day with weekend and day-of specials including a plate that features South Texas cookout classics such flame-cooked brats with house-made buns, fresh kraut and potato salad. The plate is available from 11 a.m. to close Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2. The same special will be on offer all day Tuesday, July 4, along with half-priced margaritas all day and live music by Gus Clark from 2-5 p.m. 239 E. Grayson St., (210) 910-5547, carriquitx.com.

Kerbey Lane All Day Cafe will introduce daily happy hour this Friday, featuring $4 beers and $5 from 4-6 p.m. going forward. On offer are classic brunch cocktails such as bloody marys along with signature tipples including the chain's Holy Mole cocktail, made with spicy Ancho Reyes, Nitro cold brew, vanilla syrup and cinnamon. 5515 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 103, (210) 503-9800, kerbeylanecafe.com.

click to enlarge Sugar Factory's Fourth of July Insane Milkshake. - Courtesy Photo / Sugar Factory American Brasserie
Courtesy Photo / Sugar Factory American Brasserie
Sugar Factory's Fourth of July Insane Milkshake.
Sugar Factory American Brasserie — known for its ridiculously over-the-top desserts — will offer a Fourth of July Insane Milkshake from this Friday through Tuesday, July 4. Served in a frosted mug, the $21 shake is a blend of vanilla soft serve and cookie dough ice cream with sugar crystal mix-ins. It’s topped with whipped cream, strawberry-flavored rock candy along with fast food and cola gummies. 849 E. Commerce St., #109, (726) 204-2020, sugarfactory.com.

The Barbacoa & Big Red Festival will take place October 7-8 at South Side venue R&J Music Pavilion. The 11th iteration of the fest will feature an array of barbacoa offerings prepared with time-honored techniques and secret family recipes passed down through generations. A lineup of local and regional Tejano and conjunto artists will provide musical entertainment. barbacoabigredfestival.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Phoenix-based Postino has opened its first all-day wine café at San Antonio's Rim complex

By Nina Rangel

Phoenix-based Postino Wine Café has opened a San Antonio location at The Rim.

Dinner previews San Antonio chef Jared Cattoni’s menu overhaul for beer haven Dos Sirenos Brewing

By Nina Rangel

Dos Sirenos Brewing located at 231 E. Cevallos St.

Yet another cocktail pop-up is heading to San Antonio, and this one is Alice In Wonderland-themed

By Nina Rangel

The Alice Cocktail Experience showed up in Perth, Australia in March.

Here's where to have brunch — or another meal — in San Antonio with a festive side of drag

By Nina Rangel

The drag brunch eviscerates gender norms with humor and Broadway-worthy acts over a weekend meal.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will open new Kerrville taproom Saturday, July 1

By Nina Rangel

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville.

Summer Sipping: These cocktails create a perfect remedy for San Antonio's scorching heat

By Nina Rangel

Summertime fruit is perfect for muddling and juicing for a boozy libation.

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us