Little Bites: Black Lab Brewing, Luna Rosa tequila dinner making San Antonio food news

Currentwill host a Saturday, Aug. 26, cocktail class to teach pupils how to make a Mai Tai and Old Fashioned with 1888 Brugal Aged Rum. Tickets are $85 per person plus tax and gratuity. They include instruction from Stout’s in-house cocktail expert, one 10-inch personal pizza and two cocktails. The class will commence at 2 p.m.will kick off its Fall Market series Saturday, Sept. 2, with live music by acoustic singer-songwriter Andrew Lopez, retail vendors, kid-friendly activities and mimosa flights for adults. The market will run 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and the brewery will remain open until 10 p.m. Moving forward, the market will take place on the first Saturday of every month.— known for towering buttermilk, sweet potato and fruit pies — is now offering single slices for $5 all day Tuesday through Friday. The discount started Aug. 15 and will run “until we gain our senses,” the bakery said via Instagram.Government Hill sweet spotwill close Aug. 20-27 so the staff can take vacation time. The bakery will return to regular operating hours Wednesday, Aug. 30.will host a Thursday, Sept. 7 three-course dinner pairing Maestro Dobel Tequila, including specially made cocktails, and Puerto Rican eats. The dinner will run 7-9 p.m., and tickets run $80 per person.will celebrate three years in business with a Saturday, Aug. 26, Three-esta at its taproom. The family-friendly event will feature four food trucks, face painting, a vendor market, karaoke, live music, brewery tours and a charity dunk tank. The party will run noon-10 p.m.Pour-your-own-beer spotwill host East Side suds factoryin a class tap takeover Friday, Aug. 18. Dooryard will feature three of Black Lab’s beers on tap and serve up juicy burgers for the occasion. The brewery will offer a blonde ale, an amber ale and a coffee vanilla stout from 6-9 p.m..