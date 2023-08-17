LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Little Bites: Black Lab Brewing, Luna Rosa tequila dinner making San Antonio food news

Second Pitch Beer Company's third birthday and Rooster Crow's discounted pie slices are also on offer.

By on Thu, Aug 17, 2023 at 5:15 pm

Luna Rosa's Sept. 7 paired dinner with Maestro Dobel Tequila will feature tropical cocktails.
Instagram / lunarosatx
Luna Rosa's Sept. 7 paired dinner with Maestro Dobel Tequila will feature tropical cocktails.
The Current’s Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Stout’s Signature will host a Saturday, Aug. 26, cocktail class to teach pupils how to make a Mai Tai and Old Fashioned with 1888 Brugal Aged Rum. Tickets are $85 per person plus tax and gratuity. They include instruction from Stout’s in-house cocktail expert, one 10-inch personal pizza and two cocktails. The class will commence at 2 p.m. 227 4th St., Suites 101-103, (210) 740-0406, stoutssignature.com.

Gather Brewing will kick off its Fall Market series Saturday, Sept. 2, with live music by acoustic singer-songwriter Andrew Lopez, retail vendors, kid-friendly activities and mimosa flights for adults. The market will run 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and the brewery will remain open until 10 p.m. Moving forward, the market will take place on the first Saturday of every month. 210 East Aviation Blvd., (210)-868-3596, gatherbrewing.co.
Rooster Crow Being Co. is offer discounted pie slices.
Instagram / roostercrowbakery
Rooster Crow Being Co. is offer discounted pie slices.
Rooster Crow Baking Co. — known for towering buttermilk, sweet potato and fruit pies — is now offering single slices for $5 all day Tuesday through Friday. The discount started Aug. 15 and will run “until we gain our senses,” the bakery said via Instagram. 4421 De Zavala Road, roostercrowbakingco.com.

Government Hill sweet spot Alebrije Bakery will close Aug. 20-27 so the staff can take vacation time. The bakery will return to regular operating hours Wednesday, Aug. 30. 1931 N. New Braunfels Ave., alebrijesa.com.

Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas will host a Thursday, Sept. 7 three-course dinner pairing Maestro Dobel Tequila, including specially made cocktails, and Puerto Rican eats. The dinner will run 7-9 p.m., and tickets run $80 per person. 910 S. Alamo St., (210) 314-2723, lunarosatapas.com.

Second Pitch Beer Co. will celebrate three years in business with a Saturday, Aug. 26, Three-esta at its taproom. The family-friendly event will feature four food trucks, face painting, a vendor market, karaoke, live music, brewery tours and a charity dunk tank. The party will run noon-10 p.m. 11935 Starcrest Drive, (210) 474-0234, secondpitchbeer.com.

Pour-your-own-beer spot The Dooryard will host East Side suds factory Black Laboratory Brewing in a class tap takeover Friday, Aug. 18. Dooryard will feature three of Black Lab’s beers on tap and serve up juicy burgers for the occasion. The brewery will offer a blonde ale, an amber ale and a coffee vanilla stout from 6-9 p.m.. 4503 De Zavala Road, Suite 108, (210) 201-4911, thedooryardsa.com.

