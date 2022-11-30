Little Bites: Craft brewery birthday parties and rare whiskey tastings are making San Antonio food news

Yet another to-go Christmas meal — complete with cocktails — is also making food news.

By on Wed, Nov 30, 2022 at 2:13 pm

click to enlarge The Hayden's to-go Christmas meal includes batched cocktails. - Courtesy Photo / The Hayden
Courtesy Photo / The Hayden
The Hayden's to-go Christmas meal includes batched cocktails.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Man Overboard Brewing Co. started slinging suds near the Pearl around this time last year, and it's throwing a Saturday, Dec. 3 soiree to celebrate. The brewery’s won fans in the local craft scene for its dog-friendly patio, amiable staff and its Belgian-style beers. Heck, San Antonio Current readers even voted it 2022’s Best Local Brewery. The anniversary party will run 11 a.m.-10 p.m., during which time the family that owns the brewery will serve up limited edition anniversary merchandise and — of course — delicious beers. 1203 Camden St., (210) 290-8474, Man Overboard on Facebook.

Weathered Souls Brewing Co. may be best known for the viral Black is Beautiful social justice movement it spurred in 2021 following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, but not all the business has going for it. Weathered Souls is still going strong with its heavy-hitting core beers, and on Saturday, Dec. 3,  members of its team will raise their glasses to six years in operation. The anniversary event will feature special edition bottle releases, live music, DJs, food trucks and more than a dozen craft brews on tap. The event will run noon-10 p.m. 606 Embassy Oaks #500, (210) 274-6824, weatheredsouls.beer.

Jewish-style delicatessen The Hayden is offering a to-go Christmas meal that includes a smoked turkey, pies and pre-batched cocktails along with homemade sides including pimento macaroni and cheese, challah bread dressing and smoked sweet potato casserole. Diners can purchase each item individually or as a whole meal. Pre-orders must be placed online before Dec. 16, however. Meal pick-up times are Dec. 23 from 3-9 p.m. and Dec. 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 4025 Broadway St., (210) 437-4306, thehaydensa.com.

The North Central San Antonio's Twin Liquors location is hosting a Thursday, Dec. 8 Whiskey Grand Tasting Event, at which attendees can enter a raffle to purchase a coveted bottle of Old Forester Birthday Bourbon. You read that right: it’s a bourbon so rare, the store is just offering the chance to buy it. In-store tasting stations will feature Old Forester 86*, 100* and 1897 Bourbon, as well as bourbons from Woodford Reserve Jack Daniels and Slane Irish Whiskey — presumably the latter is for non-bourbon drinkers. An engraver will also be on site to personalize bottles. The event will run from 6-8 p.m. and guests must be 21+ to participate. Each attendee will receive one raffle opportunity and must be present to win. 12955 San Pedro Ave., (210) 403-2322, twinliquors.com.

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.
November 30, 2022

