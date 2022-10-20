Little Bites: Día de los Muertos dinners, limited-edition whiskey and more San Antonio food news

Hill Country glamping packages and free Election Day flapjacks are two more tidbits making food news.

By on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 at 9:39 am

click to enlarge Carriqui at Pearl will on Nov. 2 honor those who have passed with a curated Día de los Muertos dinner. - Jody Horton for Carriqui
Jody Horton for Carriqui
Carriqui at Pearl will on Nov. 2 honor those who have passed with a curated Día de los Muertos dinner.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Maverick Distilling has released its Samuel Maverick Private Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey for holiday gifting. The limited edition spirit boasts deep aromas of clover-scented honey and roasted Hill Country pecans while offering velvety texture and warm vanilla and subdued caramel flavors on the front end, according to tasting notes. Only seven barrels of the four-year-old reserve were bottled for this small-batch release. Whiskey aficionados can find the $75 bottles at area liquor stores or the downtown distillery. 115 Broadway, (210) 447-7010, maverickwhiskey.com.

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa has launched a new “Glamp in the Great Indoors” package, which allows guests to rest in a luxury suite decorated to make guests feel like they are camping outdoors under the stars. The package includes an indoor tent, as well as a connecting king or double queen room and features over 1,400 square feet of space, a dining table and a small kitchenette. Glampers will also have access to the two outdoor fire pits to roast s’mores. The package is available for stays at the resort between Dec.1, 2022 through Feb. 28, 2023. 23808 Resort Parkway, (210) 276-2500, marriott.com.

click to enlarge JW Marriott's new “Glamp In The Great Indoors” package includes a huge indoor tent. - Courtesy Photo / JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa
Courtesy Photo / JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa
JW Marriott's new “Glamp In The Great Indoors” package includes a huge indoor tent.
The Westin Riverwalk and Freetail Brewing will host a four-course beer pairing dinner on Friday, Nov. 4 benefiting Heroes Sports for Veterans, a nonprofit that helps soldiers transitioning from the combat zone to civilian life through group sports and outdoor activities. Dinner guests will nosh on hors d'œuvres and courses paired with beers from Freetail Brewing. Tickets are $85 per person and the Westin is offering a hotel room package for guests of the benefit. 420 W Market Street, (210) 224-6500, marriott.com.

New Pearl restaurant Carriqui will honor those who have passed on with a curated Wednesday, Nov. 2 Día de los Muertos dinner. The event will feature a a four-course meal from Executive Chef Jaime Gonzalez, welcome cocktails and passed appetizers plus a guided musical performance from Esperanza Peace and Justice Center artist in residence Azul Barrientos. Tickets for the dinner, which will run from 6-9 p.m., are $150 and are available now. Valet service, 20% gratuity, and the welcome cocktail are included in the ticket price. Additional alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. 239 E. Grayson St., (210) 910-5547, carriquitx.com.

click to enlarge Carriqui at Pearl will dole out signature cocktails as part of its Día de los Muertos dinner. - Jody Horton for Carriqui
Jody Horton for Carriqui
Carriqui at Pearl will dole out signature cocktails as part of its Día de los Muertos dinner.
Fall Creek Vineyards will release a limited-edition Mission San Antonio de Valero on Sunday, Oct. 30 dubbed Alamo Cabernet Sauvignon. The medium-body red wine offers flavors of dark cherry, plum, spice and light oak, and it's aged one year in new French and American oak barrels before being bottled. Only 550 cases of the winer were produced, and the vino will be available for purchase at Fall Creek Vineyards as well as select booze retailers and restaurants across Texas. 1820 County Road 222, Tow, Texas, (325) 379-5361, fcv.com.

Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk on Saturday, Oct, 29 will hold a Day of the Dead-themed Halloween party at its rooftop bar, The Moon's Daughters. A costume contest will award the best-dressed guests with a free night's stay at the downtown hotel. Party reservations are available at the hotel’s website. 115 Lexington Ave., (210) 876-1234, hyatt.com.

San Antonio’s sole Kerbey Lane Cafe location will offer a free pancake to voters in the midterms. The eatery will dole out the free flapjacks to "I Voted" sticker holders on Election Day, which falls on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Those who participate in early voting, Oct. 24-Nov. 4 are encouraged to keep their sticker to redeem on the big day. 5515 N. Loop 1604 W., Suite 103, (210) 503-9800, kerbeylanecafe.com.

Area Dog Haus locations will gift diners a free Haus Dog on Thursday, Oct. 20, in celebration of the chain’s 12th birthday. To redeem, interested weiner-lovers should text “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” to (833) 440-1110 that day to receive a mobile coupon good for a free dog. The offer is good through Monday, Oct. 31. Multiple locations, doghaus.com.
click to enlarge SA Seafood's new lobster fried rice is $33. - Courtesy Photo / SA Seafood
Courtesy Photo / SA Seafood
SA Seafood's new lobster fried rice is $33.

SA Seafood has added lobster fried rice and shrimp tacos to its menu, expanding on the eatery’s well-known seafood boil and po’boy offerings. Both of the new menu items are available now. 5222 De Zavala Road, Suite 330, (210) 236-7777, saseafoodtx.com.

Freebirds World Burrito is jumping on the birria bandwagon by offering it as a protein for any burrito, bowl or salad. The chain’s new beef offering is slow-cooked for 18 hours with guajillo chilis, Chile de árbol, onions, garlic, clove and jalapeños, according to company officials. It’s then shredded and simmered in its own juices until it’s wrapped into a burrito or added to a salad or bowl. Multiple locations, freebirds.com

