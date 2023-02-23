Little Bites: Discount liquor, Texas-born canned margaritas making San Antonio food news this week

click to enlarge The
Courtesy / Lone River
Lone River hard seltzer outfit has released a Ranch Rita Variety Pack just in time for National margarita Day.
Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
Twin Liquors
locations in San Antonio will participate in the chain's annual Dollar Sale, starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. For the sale, Twin Liquors drops the customer price on all wine and spirits to wholesale then adds $1. The promotion, which runs through closing time Saturday, even applies to collectible wines and rare whiskies. However, it's only good for in-store purchases. Multiple locations, twinliquors.com.
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou
will launch its latest dinner series “La Table de Chou Chou” on Wednesday, March 29. The first iteration of the quarterly tasting menu will highlight France's Alsace region, known for cuisine that blurs the boundaries between French and German, due to its close proximity to the latter country. Each event in the series will offer just 14 seats at a $350-per-person price tag. While the price is steep, the dinners include a multi-course menu plus six wine pairings. Reservations for the March 29 dinner are open now. 312 Pearl Pakway, (210) 469-3743, brasseriemonchouchou.com.
Andy’s Frozen Custard
will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the onset of spring with two new concretes featuring the chain's vanilla frozen custard blended with Mint Creme Oreo pieces. Andy's far Northwest San Antonio shop will offer a Mint Creme Oreo Concrete and Mint Creme Oreo milkshake through Tuesday, March 28. 17927 I-10, (726) 262-6199, eatandys.com.
click to enlarge
Courtesy / Lone River
Lone River hard seltzer's new Blood Orange.
Texas-born hard seltzer-producer Lone River
has released a Ranch Rita Variety Pack. Along with the brand's flagship margarita-style Ranch Rita, the variety pack serves up three new flavors, each clocking in at 6% ABV: Spicy, Mango and Blood Orange. The Variety Pack is available now in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans at grocery and liquor stores cross Texas. loneriverbevco.com
.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter