Little Bites: Free Roam beer dinner, Tasting Texas tickets making San Antonio food news this week

Pizza Patrón's philanthropic efforts and Gardopia Gardens' third Food & Nature Education Conference are also making food news this week.

By on Wed, May 17, 2023 at 4:10 pm

Free Roam Brewery in Boerne will host a shrimp boil beer dinner on Sunday, May 21.
Free Roam Brewery in Boerne will host a shrimp boil beer dinner on Sunday, May 21.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Free Roam Brewery in Boerne is partnering with neighboring business Dog & Pony Grill for a shrimp boil and beer dinner on Sunday, May 21. Dog & Pony Grill owner Joey Boatright will prepare a classic boil complete with gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, corn on the cob, potatoes and red onions. Attendees will receive three beers to pair with the meal curated by Free Roam brewmaster Jaron Shepherd. Tickets for the event are $60 and available via the brewery website. The dinner will kick off at 3 p.m. 325 S. Main St., (830) 582-9741, freeroambrewing.com.

Pizza Patrón will hold a Wednesday, May 17 fundraiser for the Alamo Colleges Foundation, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to students at Alamo Colleges campuses. Every one of the chain's Alamo City locations will donate 20% of total proceeds that day to the foundation. Multiple locations, pizzapatron.com.

The American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions (AITSCM) will hold its eighth annual Cactus Blossom Gala Friday, May 20. The event will feature Native American dance and Indigenous flute performances as well as a three-course menu prepared by chef Milas Williams. Proceeds will support AITSCM's programs and services, which aim to strengthen San Antonio through cultural preservation and advocacy. Tickets start at $75 and are available at the organization's website. 8081 Inner Circle Road, aitscm.org.

JW Marriott Hill Country Resort & Spa's jalapeño sausage burger.
JW Marriott Hill Country Resort & Spa's jalapeño sausage burger.
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa will celebrate National Hamburger Day on May 28 with specialty burgers including a jalapeño sausage burger with a four-ounce Angus beef patty, fiery hotlink, roasted jalapeño, pepper jack cheese, crispy onion strings and chipotle mayo. The celebratory burgers will be available at the resort’s multiple dining facilities. 23808 Resort Parkway, (210) 276-2500, marriott.com.

Tickets for the second Tasting Texas food and wine festival are now on sale. Spanning October 26-29, Tasting Texas will feature multiple food-  and wine-tasting experiences across the San Antonio metro area. The festival is a partnership between local nonprofit Culinaria, Visit San Antonio and the James Beard Award Foundation. Its goal is to showcase culinary leaders from Texas, the U.S. and Mexico. Ticket sales will benefit the James Beard Foundation’s scholarship programs which offer opportunities for underrepresented culinary talent. visitsanantonio.com.

Gardopia Gardens will host its third Food & Nature Education Conference Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.. The conference features workshops and lectures on topics such as horticulture, small livestock and culinary arts led by speakers such as master naturalist Rachel Cywinski, Cibolo Nature Center garden educator Sherry Lim and Local Sprout CEO Mitch Hagney. Tickets are $20 and include lunch and a free fruit tree. gardopiagardens.org.

