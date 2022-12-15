Little Bites: Galveston Bay oyster recall, holiday menus making San Antonio food news this week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / The Hayden The Hayden will offer a Jewish Chinese Christmas Menu from Dec. 20-23.

The's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.Kerrville wineryon Saturday, Dec. 17 will host a series of wine tasting experiences featuring premium Texas vino led by award-winning winemaker John Rivenburgh. Rivenburgh will guide guests through a sampling of five or more 100% Texas wines. Guests will have time to ask questions and discuss the winemaking process, grape growing and the future of Texas wine. The Hill will host three tastings: noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Reservations are required and run $50 per person.will offer a Jewish Chinese Christmas Menu from Dec. 20-23, a nod to the Jewish tradition of eating Chinese food on Christmas Eve. The menu — which will feature pastrami fried rice, meatloaf eggrolls and charred sweet pork spare ribs, to name a few items — will be available for dine-in or takeout. The regular menu will be limited while the restaurant offers these holiday items.will host a Feast of the Seven Fishes wine dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 21, featuring a five-course lineup of chef-driven dishes such as linguine with scallops, shrimp, calamari and mussels, and a sweet ricotta- and chocolate chip-filled canoli topped with pistachios. Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and seats run $55 per person.Arizona-basedhas plans for a 875-square-foot building at Potranco and Reid Ranch on the far West Side, setting up to serve its "heavy portions" of fresh salads from a drive-thru only structure. Work on the store will begin in June and finish sometime in October. It will be the chain's second San Antonio location. Another is slated to open in Stone Oak sometime next summer.Oysters harvested from Galveston Bay have been recalled after nearly 40 Louisianans became sick from eating them raw. The Texas Department of State Health Services ordered a recall of oysters harvested from the bay — both in the shell and shucked — from Nov. 17-Dec. 7.