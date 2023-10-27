Little Bites: Halloween specials, meal deals and seasonal offerings

click to enlarge The
Velvet Taco is offering the Basic Witch as its Weekly Taco Feature (WTF) through Oct. 31.
Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
Velvet Taco
is closing out the Halloween season with a limited-time spooky dessert taco as its Weekly Taco Feature (WTF) — the Basic Witch. The devilishly sweet concoction features fried pumpkin pie filling layered with cajeta drizzle, marshmallow fluff, pie crust chips, and candied pepitas, topped with a cinnamon jalapeño gummy worm and pearls, all nestled in a tie-dyed waffle tortilla. The Basic Witch is now available at participating Velvet Taco locations until Oct. 31. The restaurant’s November WTFs include a chicken piccata taco (available Nov. 1-7), a chicken fried steak taco (available Nov. 8-14) and a pork belly banh mi taco (available Nov. 15-21). Multiple locations, velvettaco.com
Pluckers
wing bar will be slinging $1 chicken wings all day long Tuesday, Oct. 31 for what it's calling "HalloWING." The wing deal will be available dine-in only and is valid at all Texas Pluckers locations. Normal pricing will apply to split favor orders, celery, ranch and blue cheese sides. A minimum order of 10 wings is required to get the deal. Multiple locations, pluckers.com
The Pearl’s Carriqui
will celebrate Día de los Muertos with a special dinner reception in the adjacent Rockhouse Wednesday, Nov. 1. The reception will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and include Soledad tequila tastings, a signature cocktail and wine, as well as live music from Latin guitarist Adam Zuniga. The menu will feature one-night only dishes like smoky chicken tinga totopos, squash blossom quesadillas, Texas redfish ceviche with charred salsa verde and smoked crispy quail with salsa macha. Tickets are $65
per person and include a raffle entry for a bottle of Soledad Día de los Muertos Janitzio. 239 E. Grayson St., (210) 910-5547, carriquitx.com
Cured at Pearl
is welcoming Cirque du Soleil's BAZZAR with a special addition to its happy hour menu. Chef Steve McHugh created the BAZZAR Crispy Pork Skin Chicharrones with Baharat spices, a dish inspired by the show’s “high-energy collision of sounds and colors.” The special menu item will be available Nov. 5 through Dec. 3 on Cured’s happy hour menu, Tuesday through Sunday from 3-6 p.m. 306 Pearl Parkway, (210) 314-3929, curedatpearl.com
In honor of Veteran's Day, Golden Corral
locations nationwide will host Military Appreciation Night Monday, Nov. 13, providing a free dinner and drink to all military veterans and active duty service members. The dinner will be available dine-in only, from 5 p.m. to closing. The promotion is for service members only and does not apply to spouses, friends or other family members. Military ID is not required. Multiple locations, goldencorral.com
Universal City brewpub Gather Brewing Co.
is holding an exclusive 32-seat multi-course beer dinner from 6-9 p.m., Monday, Nov.13. The dinner will include five courses, each paired with one of Gather's brews. On the menu are dishes like onion soup paired with the Hot and Hefe hefeweizen, chicken ratatouille paired with the Rescue Rider Irish red and tres apple pie paired with an Afternoon Delight Nitro Vanilla porter. Tickets are $85
per person and can be purchased on the restaurant’s website. 210 E. Aviation Blvd, (210) 868-3596, gatherbrewing.co
Bar Louie
has launched an $8 “Burger Everyday” special, with any choice of craft burger and a side of fries or tater tots. The meal deal is now available 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday — and all day on Tuesdays. 15900 La Cantera Parkway, (726) 900-7500, barlouie.com
North Italia
has begun rolling out its fall and winter menu with the launch of its seasonal butter cake — a pumpkin spice cinnamon roll butter cake with caramel sauce, cream cheese frosting, vanilla gelato and a pecan oat crumble. Other coming menu items include fresh and fruity seasonal mock and cocktails, crushed meatball ragu and wild mushroom anolini pastas and a Naples white pizza. 5822 Worth Parkway, (210) 384-9491, northitalia.com
