Little Bites: Holiday events at Dog & Pony Grill, Tony's Siesta make San Antonio food news

Events at Shotgun House Coffee and Ranger Creek Brewstillery are also on the menu.

By on Thu, Dec 14, 2023 at 4:07 pm

Dog & Pony Grill will host a beer-themed holiday pajama party Thursday, Dec. 14.
Courtesy Photo / Dog & Pony Grill
Dog & Pony Grill will host a beer-themed holiday pajama party Thursday, Dec. 14.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Dog & Pony Grill will host a "Beery" Christmas Pajama Party Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5-8 p.m. The event will feature rounds of Singo — a musical version of bingo — also with happy-hour specials and specialty beers and cocktails. The event is a collab between the Boerne Craft Beer Enthusiasts and Craft Beer Girls, a global virtual community of aficionados. Guests are encouraged to wear their pajamas and ugly Christmas sweaters. 1481 S. Main St., Boerne, (830) 816-7669, dogandponygrill.com.

Old Main Ice House has begun repair work following a November fire that devastated its interior. A Dec. 8 Instagram post from the Cibolo nightlife staple notes that its crew hopes to re-open by the beginning of January. 110 N. Main St., Cibolo, (210) 455-5275, oldmainicehouse.com.

Shotgun House Coffee Roasters will host a Saturday, Dec. 15, 30th anniversary celebration of A Tribe Called Quest's Midnight Marauders album. DJ tunes, a pop-up vintage shop and work from local artists Orange Noir and TO.D will round out the celebration. The event will also mark the official unveiling of the coffee spot’s expanded storefront, which began construction in October. Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. The owners suggest a $5 donation. 1333 Buena Vista St., (254) 913-9031, shotgunhouseroasters.com.

Tony’s Siesta will host its third annual Gingerbread House-Off Wednesday, Dec. 20. The event will pit teams of up to four people against each other to see who can create the best gingerbread house. The contest kicks off at 7 p.m., and judging will begin at 9:30 p.m. Tony’s will offer drink specials, including half-price wine, as well as beats from vinyl DJ Fever Dream. 206 Brooklyn Ave., (210) 592-1199, tonyssiesta.com.

Hotel Havana will host a Sunday, Dec. 17 supernatural tour of its property led by astrologist and psychic Kate the Brave. The tour begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets run $35 per person. Scaredy cats looking for liquid courage can snag holiday drink specials from the hotel's Havana Bar and restaurant Ocho. 1015 Navarro St., (210) 222-2008, bunkhousehotels.com/hotel-havana.

Dominion-area eatery Mae Dunne Kitchen & Goods will host brunch and photos with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m.-noon. Two price points are available, both of which include digital photos and a choice of hot chocolate or apple cider. The more expensive option also includes a kids menu item. 23702 Interstate 10, Suite 108, (210) 905-0797, maedunne.com.

Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling will celebrate its 13-year anniversary Saturday, Dec. 16, with live music, new glassware, a sale on past anniversary glassware and prohibition-themed cocktails. The celebration will run noon-8:30 p,m., and Jewell's Cajun Cuisine will serve 5-9 p.m. 4834 Whirlwind Drive, (210) 339-2282, drinkrangercreek.com.

