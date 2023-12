Little Bites: Holiday events at Dog & Pony Grill, Tony's Siesta make San Antonio food news

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Dog & Pony Grill Dog & Pony Grill will host a beer-themed holiday pajama party Thursday, Dec. 14.

Current'will host a "Beery" Christmas Pajama Party Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5-8 p.m. The event will feature rounds of Singo — a musical version of bingo — also with happy-hour specials and specialty beers and cocktails. The event is a collab between the Boerne Craft Beer Enthusiasts and Craft Beer Girls, a global virtual community of aficionados. Guests are encouraged to wear their pajamas and ugly Christmas sweaters.has begun repair work following a November fire that devastated its interior. A Dec. 8 Instagram post from the Cibolo nightlife staple notes that its crew hopes to re-open by the beginning of January.will host a Saturday, Dec. 15, 30th anniversary celebration of A Tribe Called Quest'salbum. DJ tunes, a pop-up vintage shop and work from local artists Orange Noir and TO.D will round out the celebration. The event will also mark the official unveiling of the coffee spot’s expanded storefront, which began construction in October. Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m. The owners suggest a $5 donation.will host its third annual Gingerbread House-Off Wednesday, Dec. 20. The event will pit teams of up to four people against each other to see who can create the best gingerbread house. The contest kicks off at 7 p.m., and judging will begin at 9:30 p.m. Tony’s will offer drink specials, including half-price wine, as well as beats from vinyl DJ Fever Dream.will host a Sunday, Dec. 17 supernatural tour of its property led by astrologist and psychic Kate the Brave. The tour begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets run $35 per person . Scaredy cats looking for liquid courage can snag holiday drink specials from the hotel's Havana Bar and restaurant Ocho.Dominion-area eaterywill host brunch and photos with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m.-noon. Two price points are available, both of which include digital photos and a choice of hot chocolate or apple cider. The more expensive option also includes a kids menu item.will celebrate its 13-year anniversary Saturday, Dec. 16, with live music, new glassware, a sale on past anniversary glassware and prohibition-themed cocktails. The celebration will run noon-8:30 p,m., and Jewell's Cajun Cuisine will serve 5-9 p.m.