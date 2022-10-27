Little Bites: Limited-time menu items such as the McRib are making San Antonio food news

The Witte Museum is also hosting a one-night-only French soirée, and The Cottage Irish Pub is throwing a grand-opening bash.

By on Thu, Oct 27, 2022 at 10:19 am

click to enlarge New seasonal menu items — such as this tomahawk pork chop — are now available at Hill Country eatery Antlers Lodge. - Courtesy Photo / Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa
Courtesy Photo / Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa
New seasonal menu items — such as this tomahawk pork chop — are now available at Hill Country eatery Antlers Lodge.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

The Cottage Irish Pub will host a hybrid Grand Opening and Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 29. The all-day event will feature face painting, costume contests, raffle prizes, giveaways and live music. Acts such as Liverpool-born acoustic artist Joe Walmsley and Irish folk-rocker Brian Ralph will provide tunes throughout the celebration. The evening will conclude with a set from DJ Danny Boy. 3810 Broadway, (210) 463-9111, The Cottage Irish Pub on Facebook.

McDonald's cult favorite the McRib sandwich is returning to participating restaurants nationwide on Monday, Oct. 31. The McRib — so named even though it contains no actual ribs — made its most recent reappearance in 2020 after being absent from the chain’s menu for nearly a decade. And, as per previous reintroductions, the return will likely be met by fanatical squeals from fast-food aficionados across the nation. Multiple locations, mcdonalds.com.

click to enlarge Yes, the McRib is back. Again. - Courtesy Photo / McDonald's
Courtesy Photo / McDonald's
Yes, the McRib is back. Again.
Fast casual chain Zaxby’s is celebrating Halloween with a buy-one, get-one offer on its boneless wing meals for customers who order through its app. The offer is valid all day long Monday, Oct. 31, while supplies last. Zaxby's Boneless Wings Meal features five boneless wings tossed in one of eight sauces and is served with Texas Toast, crinkle fries and ranch sauce. Multiple locations, zaxbys.com.

Fish City Grill at San Antonio’s Shops at South Rim will donate 15% of its sales on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to Blue Cares, a nonprofit outreach of the San Antonio Police Officer’s Association, which works to benefit underprivileged or at-risk kids and their families. 7010 W. Loop 1604 North, Suite 111, (210) 455-3474, fishcitygrill.com.

Taco Cabana on Wednesday, Nov. 9 will launch limited-time holiday menu items including spicy pork flautas with Guajillo peppers and bite-sized Oreo churros. The San Antonio-born chain also will bring back its tortilla soup to stave off chilly weather. Multiple locations, tacocabana.com.

click to enlarge San Antonio-based Taco Cabana will roll out new Oreo Churros Nov. 9. - Courtesy Photo / Taco Cabana
Courtesy Photo / Taco Cabana
San Antonio-based Taco Cabana will roll out new Oreo Churros Nov. 9.
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou chef Laurent Réa will partner with French restaurants Magnol in Houston and FoliePop’s in Austin for A French Aperitif Soirée, an event celebrating the French art of snacking and sipping wine. The Thursday, Oct. 27 event is part of Culinaria’s Tasting Texas Festival and will run from 7-9 p.m. at the Witte Museum. $125 tickets are available now. 312 Pearl Parkway, (210) 469-3743, brasseriemonchouchou.com.

click to enlarge This new Texas-made brand purports to be the first and only Fair Trade Certified and USDA Organic hard seltzer. - Cara Harman for Big Country Organic Hard Seltzer
Cara Harman for Big Country Organic Hard Seltzer
This new Texas-made brand purports to be the first and only Fair Trade Certified and USDA Organic hard seltzer.
Texas-made Big Country Organic Hard Seltzer is now available in H-E-B, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Total Wine and Sprouts stores across the Lone Star State. Big Country — which purports to be the first and only Fair Trade Certified and USDA Organic hard seltzer — is made at Willard’s Brewery in Austin, the only certified organic brewery in Texas. Big Country is available in four flavors: Blackberry Grapefruit, Passionfruit Kiwi, Prickly Pear Peach and Watermelon Pineapple. enjoybigcountry.com.

Hat Creek Burger Co. will offer a taste of Bavarian flavors with a Texas twang via its Karbachtoberfest special, available now. The meal pairs the Texas-based brand’s Hatwurst — a beer-infused, German-style sausage on a coney bun topped with house made spicy sauerkraut and a special sauce — with Karbach Brewing Co.’s seasonal Karbachtoberfest beer. The special runs from $11-$13, depending on a choice of draft or canned brew. 7617 N. Loop 1604 East, (210) 591-0663, hatcreekburgers.com.

Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa as debuted a new seasonal menu at its onsite eatery, Antlers Lodge. The new eats include a Texas pecan-crusted trout, a tomahawk pork chop and bison meatballs. New cocktail selections range from a cranberry rosé spritz to a blackberry sage mezcal margarita. Antlers Lodge is set on the site of the historic Rogers Wiseman Ranch at the hill country resort. 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive, (210) 520-4001, hyatt.com/antlerslodgerestaurant.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
More
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

H-E-B Conchitas and Fideo Loco Comida Kits heb.com Sure, it may not be like your abuela’s, but H-E-B’s Comida Kits are the closest many people can get to homemade conchitas and fideo loco.

25 puro H-E-B products San Antonians can’t live without
More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival

Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival
Singh’s Vietnamese 2803 N St Mary's St., (512) 940-9662, toasttab.com/singhs/v3 Since everything on the menu is less than $15, you can mix it up as you wish. Keep things fresh by trying out the different meat and veg options for Singhs’ goi, rice, bún and banh mi sandwiches — all under $14 — or try out the restaurant’s signature winghs for $12. Photo by mimi.ortizz via Instagram / singhs_sa

The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less

Food & Drink Slideshows

H-E-B Conchitas and Fideo Loco Comida Kits heb.com Sure, it may not be like your abuela’s, but H-E-B’s Comida Kits are the closest many people can get to homemade conchitas and fideo loco.

25 puro H-E-B products San Antonians can’t live without
More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival

Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival
Singh’s Vietnamese 2803 N St Mary's St., (512) 940-9662, toasttab.com/singhs/v3 Since everything on the menu is less than $15, you can mix it up as you wish. Keep things fresh by trying out the different meat and veg options for Singhs’ goi, rice, bún and banh mi sandwiches — all under $14 — or try out the restaurant’s signature winghs for $12. Photo by mimi.ortizz via Instagram / singhs_sa

The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less

Food & Drink Slideshows

H-E-B Conchitas and Fideo Loco Comida Kits heb.com Sure, it may not be like your abuela’s, but H-E-B’s Comida Kits are the closest many people can get to homemade conchitas and fideo loco.

25 puro H-E-B products San Antonians can’t live without
More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival

Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival
Singh’s Vietnamese 2803 N St Mary's St., (512) 940-9662, toasttab.com/singhs/v3 Since everything on the menu is less than $15, you can mix it up as you wish. Keep things fresh by trying out the different meat and veg options for Singhs’ goi, rice, bún and banh mi sandwiches — all under $14 — or try out the restaurant’s signature winghs for $12. Photo by mimi.ortizz via Instagram / singhs_sa

The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less

Trending

San Antonio's Viking Tavern now serving hearty feasts near Leon Valley neighborhood

By Nina Rangel

Viking Tavern Restaurant is now open at 3299 Wurzbach Road.

San Antonio's 2M Smokehouse to debut mobile kitchen at El Camino food truck park this winter

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's El Camino food truck park opened in the summer of 2021.

San Antonio bar Be Kind & Rewind will immerse guests in '80s, '90s, '00s vibes starting next week

By Nina Rangel

Be Kind & Rewind will feature two full bars when it opens Friday, Oct. 28.

San Antonio mainstay The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar reopens after more than two year hiatus

By Nina Rangel

Broadway corridor staple The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar officially reopened Monday.

Also in Food & Drink

More than what glitters is gold at the appropriately named Southtown restaurant Up Scale

By Ron Bechtol

More than what glitters is gold at the appropriately named Southtown restaurant Up Scale

When exploring San Antonio-area breweries, don't snooze on these day-trip worthy spots

By Nina Rangel

Cactus Land Brewing Co. is located in Adkins, a half-hour southeast of San Antonio.

San Antonio Beer Festival pros provide their survival tips

By Nina Rangel

Remember that Beer Fest is a marathon, not a sprint.

Raising a Glass: San Antonio Beer Week has moved to October and now boasts a more diverse board

By Noah Alcala Bach

Previously, San Antonio Beer Week took place in June.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us