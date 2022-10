Little Bites: Limited-time menu items such as the McRib are making San Antonio food news

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa New seasonal menu items — such as this tomahawk pork chop — are now available at Hill Country eatery Antlers Lodge.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / McDonald's Yes, the McRib is back. Again.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Taco Cabana San Antonio-based Taco Cabana will roll out new Oreo Churros Nov. 9.

click to enlarge Cara Harman for Big Country Organic Hard Seltzer This new Texas-made brand purports to be the first and only Fair Trade Certified and USDA Organic hard seltzer.

Current'swill host a hybrid Grand Opening and Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 29. The all-day event will feature face painting, costume contests, raffle prizes, giveaways and live music. Acts such as Liverpool-born acoustic artist Joe Walmsley and Irish folk-rocker Brian Ralph will provide tunes throughout the celebration. The evening will conclude with a set from DJ Danny Boy.cult favorite the McRib sandwich is returning to participating restaurants nationwide on Monday, Oct. 31. The McRib — so named even though it contains no actual ribs — made its most recent reappearance in 2020 after being absent from the chain’s menu for nearly a decade. And, as per previous reintroductions, the return will likely be met by fanatical squeals from fast-food aficionados across the nation.Fast casual chainis celebrating Halloween with a buy-one, get-one offer on its boneless wing meals for customers who order through its app. The offer is valid all day long Monday, Oct. 31, while supplies last. Zaxby's Boneless Wings Meal features five boneless wings tossed in one of eight sauces and is served with Texas Toast, crinkle fries and ranch sauce.at San Antonio’s Shops at South Rim will donate 15% of its sales on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to Blue Cares , a nonprofit outreach of the San Antonio Police Officer’s Association, which works to benefit underprivileged or at-risk kids and their families.on Wednesday, Nov. 9 will launch limited-time holiday menu items including spicy pork flautas with Guajillo peppers and bite-sized Oreo churros. The San Antonio-born chain also will bring back its tortilla soup to stave off chilly weather.chef Laurent Réa will partner with French restaurants Magnol in Houston and FoliePop’s in Austin for A French Aperitif Soirée, an event celebrating the French art of snacking and sipping wine. The Thursday, Oct. 27 event is part of Culinaria’s Tasting Texas Festival and will run from 7-9 p.m. at the Witte Museum. $125 tickets are available now.Texas-madeis now available in H-E-B, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Total Wine and Sprouts stores across the Lone Star State. Big Country — which purports to be the first and only Fair Trade Certified and USDA Organic hard seltzer — is made at Willard’s Brewery in Austin, the only certified organic brewery in Texas. Big Country is available in four flavors: Blackberry Grapefruit, Passionfruit Kiwi, Prickly Pear Peach and Watermelon Pineapple. enjoybigcountry.com will offer a taste of Bavarian flavors with a Texas twang via its Karbachtoberfest special, available now. The meal pairs the Texas-based brand’s Hatwurst — a beer-infused, German-style sausage on a coney bun topped with house made spicy sauerkraut and a special sauce — with Karbach Brewing Co.’s seasonal Karbachtoberfest beer. The special runs from $11-$13, depending on a choice of draft or canned brew.as debuted a new seasonal menu at its onsite eatery,. The new eats include a Texas pecan-crusted trout, a tomahawk pork chop and bison meatballs. New cocktail selections range from a cranberry rosé spritz to a blackberry sage mezcal margarita. Antlers Lodge is set on the site of the historic Rogers Wiseman Ranch at the hill country resort.