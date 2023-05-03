Little Bites: Limited-time menus, new happy hour, brunch making San Antonio food news this week

click to enlarge The
Jessica Giesey for Ladino
Pearl’s Mediterranean grill house Ladino has introduced a weekday happy hour.
Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
Dog Haus
has introduced a Mexican-inspired al pastor sausage made with antibiotic-free pork flavored with chiles, garlic, Mexican oregano and pineapple. The specialty frank is May’s offering in the chain’s monthly Absolute Würst Sausage Series, which donates $1 of each specialty sausage to No Kid Hungry. Multiple locations, doghaus.com.
Dairy Queen
has rolled out a new Hungr-Buster burger featuring spicy ranch dressing-flavored Jalitos tortilla strips. In addition to the crunchy addition, the quarter-pound burger includes fresh lettuce, jalapeño ranch dressing and melty pepper jack cheese between two toasted buns. The Jalitos Ranch Hungr-Buster is available at Texas Dairy Queens through May 22. Multiple locations, dairyqueen.com.
Ladino
, Pearl’s Mediterranean grill house, has introduced a happy hour that runs exclusively in its upstairs bar space from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The happy hour features $5 off all cocktails and select red and white wines plus $2 off beer. A selection of happy hour-exclusive small plates are also on the menu. 200 E. Grayson St., #100, (210) 325-6007, ladinosatx.com.
click to enlarge Camp Outpost Co.
Ashleigh Amoroso for Camp Outpost Co.
Camp Outpost Co.'s new steak and eggs brunch dish.
will take its roasted fare into new territory with weekend brunch service, which starts Saturday, May 6. Menu items will include ricotta toast with local honey and Johnny cakes with fried chicken and whipped cinnamon butter. Brunch will run 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 1811 S. Alamo St., (210) 942-4690, eatatcamp.com.
Elotitos Corn Bar
will offer a small menu of birthday treats on Friday, May 5 to celebrate the San Antonio-based business’ two-year anniversary. Both Elotitos locations will offer mini-mangonadas and small cucumber-pineapple agua frescas for $2 as well as free paletas and select elote mini-cups. The specials will be available while supplies last. Multiple locations, elotitossa.com/menu.
click to enlarge Whataburger
Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
Whataburger's new Spicy Ketchup two-pack.
has released a retail two-pack of its Spicy Ketchup — but you have to be a Sam’s Club member to get your hands on the 40-ounce packaging. The new format is only available at Sam’s Club stores in certain U.S states, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas. Each twofer costs $7.49. samsclub.com.
Downtown drinkery Pink Shark
will host a Saturday, May 6 singles mixer based around the personality-based dating app Jigsaw Dating. The event welcomes unattached folks ages 21 to 40. The $20 admission includes access to giveaways and complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. It runs 6-8 p.m. 203 N. Presa St., instagram.com/pinksharkbar.
Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
will hold its second annual Daq Off Cocktail Competition on Monday, May 26. The event pits eight teams from some of SA’s best bar programs against each other to prove who makes the best daiquiri in town. Tickets are $25-75
and samples of each competing daiquiri plus eats from the Dashi crew. The event runs 6-9 p.m. 2895 Thousand Oaks Drive, (210) 562-3343, sichuandashi.com.
Mxicanna Cafe
will hold a Blaze & Graze Buffet on Saturday, May 13 in collaboration with The Pharmacy Botanical Shoppe. The buffet-style dinner will include fried chicken with homey fixings, imbued — or not — with your choice of CBD or THC. The newish cafe will offer samples of alcohol-free, cannabis-infused drinks, and each ticket holder gets a swag bag. Tickets are $60 per person
, and dinner will run 6-10 p.m. 527 El Paso St., (210) 888-1310, mxicanna.com.
