Little Bites: Lobster Fest part deux, Smashin' Crab making San Antonio food news

7 Brew coffee locations offer 20,000 drink options, according to company officials.
San Antonio-area EVO Cinemas
locations have begun hosting holiday pajama parties, featuring classic holiday films for $5 and a specialty hot chocolate menu for the run of the films. Screenings include National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
and The Grinch
. Multiple locations, evo.co.
Smashin' Crab is now offering cook-at-home seafood boil kits and other goodies.
In addition to Smashin’ Crab
merch like pint and shot glasses, t-shirts, hats and other goodies, the San Antonio Cajun seafood chain is now selling proprietary seasoning tins and fully loaded cook-at-home seafood boil kits. Boil kit seafood options like shrimp, Dungeness and snow crab, mussels and lobster tail are available and include all the usual sides and — like the individual seasoning blends — are available in different heat levels. The kits can be ordered online and can feed anywhere from two to seven people. Kits run $50-$218. Multiple locations, smashincrab.com
.
Little Em’s Oyster Bar
is celebrating its three-year anniversary this week with drink and food specials. The Southtown oyster bar is offering $3 oysters and Highwheel Betty beers through the weekend. 1001 S. Alamo St., (210) 257-0100, littleemsoysterbar.com
.
DQ Restaurants
have re-released the Candy Cane Chill and Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard Treats to usher in the holiday season. The Candy Cane Chill Blizzard blends peppermint candy cane pieces and chocolate chunks with DQ soft serve, while the Frosted Sugar Cookie option features soft sugar cookie pieces, icing and sprinkles blend-ins. The seasonal treats are available through the end of December while supplies last. Multiple locations, dairyqueen.com.
Swanky Southtown eatery Up Scale
has launched a new menu featuring dishes such as pork milanese with cauliflower pureé, Wagyu Bolognese and a swordfish steak with miso butter sauce. The new menu is available now. 1024 S. Alamo St., (210) 396-7755, upscalesouthtown.com
.
Picks Bar
The Picks Bar Christmas cocktail menu is available during December.
is hosting “Picksmas,” a month-long holiday celebration featuring seasonal cocktails and adult-only Christmas events. Visitors can partake in the ongoing “Snoop on a Stoop” giveaway and receive their choice of one free Christmas cocktail or an order of milk and cookies. The bar will also host an ugly sweater Christmas party, photos with Santa, Christmas karaoke and two holiday-themed drag brunches. The full holiday cocktail menu
and calendar of events
are available on the bar’s website. 4553 North Loop 1604 W., (210) 253-9220, picksbar.com
.
The San Antonio Lobster Festival
will hold a second iteration of its crustacean celebration, this one at Backyard on Broadway on Saturday, Dec. 9. The inaugural event took place Nov. 26, offering several different lobster dishes and live music. Guests can expect the same from the Dec. 9 event, which will run 3-10 p.m. 2411 Broadway St., (210) 634-1405, backyardonbroadway.com.
7 Brew Coffee
has launched a new social hour, offering BOGO coffee drinks Monday through Thursday. From 4-7 p.m., coffee fiends can buy one drink and get a second free, valid for all drinks of all sizes. Multiple locations, 7brew.com.
Cherrity Bar
announced new lunch hours on Tuesdays. The Japanese cafe and ramen bar is open for lunch service Tuesday through Friday beginning at 11 a.m. 302 Montana St, (210) 598-0496, cherritybar.com
.
The Castle Hill Series Batch 3 bourbon whiskey comes from hand-selected barrels aged over 15 years.
Central Texas distillery Milam & Greene Whiskey
has released the third — and final — batch of its coveted Castle Hill Vintage Series Bourbon. The limited-run batch of whiskey has sold out online but is available for purchase at the distillery tasting room in Blanco and at select spirit shops across the country for $199.99. 208 Carlie Ln., Blanco, (830) 833-3033, milamandgreenewhiskey.com
.
