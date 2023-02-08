Little Bites: Naughty bingo, overproof Texas whiskey making San Antonio food news this week

The
Lucy Cooper’s Ice House will reinstate its saucy Naughty Bingo nights this week.
Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
Lucy Cooper’s Ice House
is reinstating its saucy Naughty Bingo nights, including sessions at both of its locations. The sex-positive event will take place at the San Antonio restaurant on Wednesday nights andat the New Braunfels location on Thursdays. In both cases, festivities begin at 8 p.m. Multiple locations, lucycoopers.com.
click to enlarge Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garden
Boiler House's Rodeo-inspired smoked short rib empanadas.
has unveiled a San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo-inspired menu featuring mini-sausage corn dogs, bison choriqueso and smoked short-rib empanadas. Guests who present their rodeo badge or same-day ticket will receive 15% off the special items. The limited-time eats will be available Feb. 9-26, from 3-6 p.m. 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 3, (210) 354-464, boilerhousesa.com.
Convenience store chain 7-Eleven
has launched a limited-edition Valentine’s Day clothing line featuring coffee mugs, tees and hoodies. The line is available on the 7-Eleven website while supplies last. 7-elevenshop.com.
Cibolo Moon at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa
is hosting a four-course tequila dinner Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m., featuring course-inspired Dobel Tequila cocktail pairings. The dinner — $95 per person plus tax and a gratuity — will showcase Dobel’s products alongside dishes including Achiote pork tenderloin and hamachi crudo. 23808 Resort Parkway, (210) 276-2500, jwsatinfo.com.
click to enlarge Garrison Brothers Distillery
Garrison Brothers Distillery's new Guadalupe 2023.
later this month will release Guadalupe 2023, a Texas straight bourbon whiskey finished in port casks. The 107-proof expression will be available for purchase at
liquor retailers around the nation for around $150 and in select restaurants and bars, according to the company. 1827 Hye-Albert Road, Hye, Texas, garrisonbros.com
.
Texas Dairy Queen
locations have released two new sweet treats: the Triple Truffle Blizzard and the Under the Rainbow shake. The new Blizzard blends peanut butter-, fudge- and caramel-filled truffles with chocolate topping and DQ soft serve. Meanwhile, the shake features vanilla soft serve blended with rainbow sprinkles, garnished with whipped topping and topped with — you guessed it — more rainbow sprinkles. Multiple locations, dairyqueen.com.
