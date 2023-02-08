Little Bites: Naughty bingo, overproof Texas whiskey making San Antonio food news this week

Instagram / lucycoopersicehouse Lucy Cooper’s Ice House will reinstate its saucy Naughty Bingo nights this week.

click to enlarge Boiler House's Rodeo-inspired smoked short rib empanadas.

click to enlarge Garrison Brothers Distillery's new Guadalupe 2023.

Currentis reinstating its saucy Naughty Bingo nights, including sessions at both of its locations. The sex-positive event will take place at the San Antonio restaurant on Wednesday nights andat the New Braunfels location on Thursdays. In both cases, festivities begin at 8 p.m.has unveiled a San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo-inspired menu featuring mini-sausage corn dogs, bison choriqueso and smoked short-rib empanadas. Guests who present their rodeo badge or same-day ticket will receive 15% off the special items. The limited-time eats will be available Feb. 9-26, from 3-6 p.m.Convenience store chainhas launched a limited-edition Valentine’s Day clothing line featuring coffee mugs, tees and hoodies. The line is available on the 7-Eleven website while supplies last.is hosting a four-course tequila dinner Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m., featuring course-inspired Dobel Tequila cocktail pairings. The dinner — $95 per person plus tax and a gratuity — will showcase Dobel’s products alongside dishes including Achiote pork tenderloin and hamachi crudo.later this month will release Guadalupe 2023, a Texas straight bourbon whiskey finished in port casks. The 107-proof expression will be available for purchase atliquor retailers around the nation for around $150 and in select restaurants and bars, according to the company.Texaslocations have released two new sweet treats: the Triple Truffle Blizzard and the Under the Rainbow shake. The new Blizzard blends peanut butter-, fudge- and caramel-filled truffles with chocolate topping and DQ soft serve. Meanwhile, the shake features vanilla soft serve blended with rainbow sprinkles, garnished with whipped topping and topped with — you guessed it — more rainbow sprinkles.