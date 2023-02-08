Little Bites: Naughty bingo, overproof Texas whiskey making San Antonio food news this week

Limited-run menu items from Boiler House, Garrison Brothers Distillery and Dairy Queen are also on the menu.

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 3:11 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Lucy Cooper’s Ice House will reinstate its saucy Naughty Bingo nights this week. - Instagram / lucycoopersicehouse
Instagram / lucycoopersicehouse
Lucy Cooper’s Ice House will reinstate its saucy Naughty Bingo nights this week.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Lucy Cooper’s Ice House is reinstating its saucy Naughty Bingo nights, including sessions at both of its locations. The sex-positive event will take place at the San Antonio restaurant on Wednesday nights andat the New Braunfels location on Thursdays. In both cases, festivities begin at 8 p.m. Multiple locations, lucycoopers.com.

click to enlarge Boiler House's Rodeo-inspired smoked short rib empanadas.
Boiler House's Rodeo-inspired smoked short rib empanadas.
Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garden has unveiled a San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo-inspired menu featuring mini-sausage corn dogs, bison choriqueso and smoked short-rib empanadas. Guests who present their rodeo badge or same-day ticket will receive 15% off the special items. The limited-time eats will be available Feb. 9-26, from 3-6 p.m. 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 3, (210) 354-464, boilerhousesa.com.

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven has launched a limited-edition Valentine’s Day clothing line featuring coffee mugs, tees and hoodies. The line is available on the 7-Eleven website while supplies last. 7-elevenshop.com.

Cibolo Moon at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is hosting a four-course tequila dinner Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m., featuring course-inspired Dobel Tequila cocktail pairings. The dinner — $95 per person plus tax and a gratuity — will showcase Dobel’s products alongside dishes including Achiote pork tenderloin and hamachi crudo. 23808 Resort Parkway, (210) 276-2500, jwsatinfo.com.

click to enlarge Garrison Brothers Distillery's new Guadalupe 2023.
Garrison Brothers Distillery's new Guadalupe 2023.
Garrison Brothers Distillery later this month will release Guadalupe 2023, a Texas straight bourbon whiskey finished in port casks. The 107-proof expression will be available for purchase at
liquor retailers around the nation for around $150 and in select restaurants and bars, according to the company. 1827 Hye-Albert Road, Hye, Texas, garrisonbros.com.

Texas Dairy Queen locations have released two new sweet treats: the Triple Truffle Blizzard and the Under the Rainbow shake. The new Blizzard blends peanut butter-, fudge- and caramel-filled truffles with chocolate topping and DQ soft serve. Meanwhile, the shake features vanilla soft serve blended with rainbow sprinkles, garnished with whipped topping and topped with — you guessed it — more rainbow sprinkles. Multiple locations, dairyqueen.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Worthington Laundry and Cleaners is the target of new bar concept

By Brandon Rodriguez

Austin bar owners Nathan Hill and Jeremy Murray plan to turn a laundromat into a bar.

Longtime San Antonio nightspot Bar America changes ownership after four generations

By Nina Rangel

Bar America is located at 723 S. Alamo St.

Robot bartenders saddle up to serve fans for all 18 days of the San Antonio Rodeo

By Nina Rangel

The T-1000 as portrayed in the 1984 box office hit The Terminator.

Southtown San Antonio venue The Good Kind to hold inaugural Gumbo Cook-Off this month

By Nina Rangel

The Good Kind will hold an inaugural Gumbo Cook-Off on Fat Tuesday.

Also in Food & Drink

New cycling-themed Breakway Brewing Co. now slinging beer, bites near downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Government Hill’s new cycling-themed Breakaway Brewing Co. has opened its doors.

It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to

By Nina Rangel

Under Texas law, if a bartender knowingly provides alcohol to an intoxicated customer, that server could face criminal charges and potentially open up an administrative case against their employer.

Carriqui brings changes to old Liberty Bar space — and to South Texas culinary favorites

By Ron Bechtol

Carriqui is housed in the relocated and remodeled building that served as Liberty Bar's original location.

High and Dry: Sober spirits are winning a permanent place on San Antonio bar menus

By Brandon Rodriguez

Dry January is an increasingly popular start-of-the-year reprieve from alcohol.

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us