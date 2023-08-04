LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Little Bites: New Hotel Emma chef and Carriqui menu make San Antonio food news

Melting Pot's romantic date package and free Tiff's Treats cookies are also on the menu.

By on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 at 10:38 am

click to enlarge Carriqui's blackened fish tacos are a new lunchtime menu item. - Courtesy Photo / Carriqui
Courtesy Photo / Carriqui
Carriqui's blackened fish tacos are a new lunchtime menu item.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Hotel Emma has brought on a new executive head chef, Ned Elliott, whose past experience includes stints at Austin’s Foreign & Domestic and New York City’s Per Se, Thomas Keller's first restaurant outside of The French Laundry. Elliott will oversee all of Hotel Emma’s culinary concepts, including Supper, Larder and Sternewirth. 136 E. Grayson St., (210) 448-8300, thehotelemma.com.

Revolver Brewing — the Lone Star State-based brewer behind Blood & Honey Texas Ale — has released a new beer aimed at hopheads. Revolver's All Cattle, No Hat Imperial IPA features a malt body and hop profile reminiscent of a classic West Coast IPA, according to tasting notes. The new brew also boasts notes of citrus, pine and resin, and it clocks in at a hefty 9% ABV. revolverbrewing.com.

Tiff’s Treats will give away free cookies Friday, Aug. 4 to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The offer is valid for in-store customers only, and it's limited to one per person. Multiple locations, cookiedelivery.com.
click to enlarge Mariachi group Mariachi Las Coronelas will conduct lunchtime performances at Carriqui. - Courtesy Photo / Carriqui
Courtesy Photo / Carriqui
Mariachi group Mariachi Las Coronelas will conduct lunchtime performances at Carriqui.
Carriqui at Pearl has launched a new lunch menu featuring items such as pecan-mole enchiladas and a Texas brisket pastrami sandwich on rye. The eatery also will host mariachi group Mariachi Las Coronelas on Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 239 E. Grayson St., (210) 910-5547, carriquitx.com.

Melting Pot is replacing Thursdays in August with “Thursdates” – a  “romance-infused” four-course menu starting at $52. The package includes fondue, a salad course, an entrée choice and a "sparkling chocolate fondue" (whatever that means). Each table will be set with rose petals and candles. 14855 Blanco Road, (210) 479-6358, meltingpot.com.

The Good Kind in Southtown will host a Kid's Garden Event Saturday, Aug. 26 from 1-3 p.m. The hands-on workshop will allow young gardeners to pot and plant their own flowers to take home. Tickets are $20 per child and include a gardening class, snack, juice box and a plant. 1127 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com.

