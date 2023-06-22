Little Bites: New menus from Hugman's Oasis, Maverick Texas Brasserie, others making San Antonio food news

Instagram / shotgunhouseroasters Shotgun House Roasters' coffee beans are now available at Central Market.

Ambler Texas Kitchen's next live fire dinner is a collaboration with Garrison Brothers.

CurrentDowntown tiki barwill celebrate its two-year anniversary with a luau this Sunday, featuring tropical cocktails and bites along with island musical vibes from DJs Casbah and El Gato. The party kicks off at 5 p.m. and will take over the drinkery’s tiki hut patio, which looks over the San Antonio Riverwalk.has reintroduced lunch service, including dishes such as summer tomato gazpacho, pan-seared Parisian gnocchi and fried calamari. Lunch is served 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.Houston-based sports barhas opened a second San Antonio location, this one near North Star Mall. The new spot offers a full bar, plentiful TVs and lawn games. It’s open Monday through Wednesday from 4 p.m.-midnight, Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-midnight.coffee beans are now available at Central Market on Broadway. Java fiends can now get a variety of the locally roasted beans and Shotgun's Chai concentrate at the bougie grocery store.andwill collaborate on a Saturday, July 1, live-fire dinner that will also serve as a distillery meet and greet. Guests will get the chance to chat with Charlie Garrison and Chef Michael Collins over Texas Bay redfish, smoked bourbon chicken, various cuts of Akaushi steak and other vittles — all cooked over an open fire. The $125 ticket price includes a welcome drink and three tastings of Garrison Brothers paired with the family-style dinner. The dinner is only available on the Ambler patio.will host a Sips of Summer cocktail event this Friday, offering guests chef-curated dishes paired with hand-crafted cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Tickets are $99 per person and include courses such as oysters Rockefeller, sweet-and-sour meatballs and bacon deviled eggs. Cocktail pairings are included.