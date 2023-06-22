VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Little Bites: New menus from Hugman's Oasis, Maverick Texas Brasserie, others making San Antonio food news

One-night-only dinners from Ambler Texas Kitchen and Morton's are also on the menu.

By on Thu, Jun 22, 2023 at 3:14 pm

Shotgun House Roasters' coffee beans are now available at Central Market.
Instagram / shotgunhouseroasters
Shotgun House Roasters' coffee beans are now available at Central Market.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Downtown tiki bar Hugman’s Oasis will celebrate its two-year anniversary with a luau this Sunday, featuring tropical cocktails and bites along with island musical vibes from DJs Casbah and El Gato. The party kicks off at 5 p.m. and will take over the drinkery’s tiki hut patio, which looks over the San Antonio Riverwalk. 135 E. Commerce St., (210) 441-7225, hugmansoasissatx.com.

Maverick Texas Brasserie has reintroduced lunch service, including dishes such as summer tomato gazpacho, pan-seared Parisian gnocchi and fried calamari. Lunch is served 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. 710 S. St. Mary’s St., (210) 973-6050, mavericktexas.com.

Houston-based sports bar McIntyre’s has opened a second San Antonio location, this one near North Star Mall. The new spot offers a full bar, plentiful TVs and lawn games. It’s open Monday through Wednesday from 4 p.m.-midnight, Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-midnight. 90 N.E. Loop 410, (210) 263-9030, mcintyresusa.com.

Shotgun House Roasters' coffee beans are now available at Central Market on Broadway. Java fiends can now get a variety of the locally roasted beans and Shotgun's Chai concentrate at the bougie grocery store. 1333 Buena Vista St., (254) 913-9031, shotgunhouseroasters.com.

click to enlarge Ambler Texas Kitchen's next live fire dinner is a collaboration with Garrison Brothers. - Courtesy Photo / Ambler Texas Kitchen
Courtesy Photo / Ambler Texas Kitchen
Ambler Texas Kitchen's next live fire dinner is a collaboration with Garrison Brothers.
Garrison Brothers and Ambler Texas Kitchen will collaborate on a Saturday, July 1, live-fire dinner that will also serve as a distillery meet and greet. Guests will get the chance to chat with Charlie Garrison and Chef Michael Collins over Texas Bay redfish, smoked bourbon chicken, various cuts of Akaushi steak and other vittles — all cooked over an open fire. The $125 ticket price includes a welcome drink and three tastings of Garrison Brothers paired with the family-style dinner. The dinner is only available on the Ambler patio. 306 W. Market St., (210) 298-8040, amblersanantonio.com.

Morton’s The Steakhouse will host a Sips of Summer cocktail event this Friday, offering guests chef-curated dishes paired with hand-crafted cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Tickets are $99 per person and include courses such as oysters Rockefeller, sweet-and-sour meatballs and bacon deviled eggs. Cocktail pairings are included. 300 E. Crockett Street, (210) 228-0700, mortons.com.

