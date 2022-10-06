Little Bites: New San Antonio grocery, European food tours and limited-time Whataburger treats

Scooped Cookie Dough Bar's anniversary event and an Ida Claire movie night are two more tidbits making food news.

By on Thu, Oct 6, 2022 at 10:16 am

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new San Antonio store on Nov. 11. - Instagram / sprouts
Instagram / sprouts
Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new San Antonio store on Nov. 11.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new store at 9702 State Highway 151 on Nov. 11, bringing more than 100 jobs to the area. The organic grocery chain will hold a pair of in-person hiring events ahead of the grand opening, both at the Hilton San Antonio Hill Country, 9800 Westover Hills Blvd. The first will take place Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and the other on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. sprouts.com/careers.

Ida Claire will host a Mad Hatter Movie Night on Thursday, Oct. 6, offering whimsically themed cocktails, appetizers and desserts as Alice in Wonderland plays on the patio’s big screen. The special menu items — such as Very Important Dates with goat cheese, herbs and bacon — will be available from 4 p.m. to close. The movie will begin at 8 p.m. No reservations are required for the free event. 7300 Jones Maltsberger Road, (210) 667-2145, ida-claire.com.

click to enlarge Whataburger's new White Chocolate Raspberry Shake is now available at all locations. - Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
Whataburger's new White Chocolate Raspberry Shake is now available at all locations.
Whataburger has debuted a limited-time Breakfast Bowl and White Chocolate Raspberry Shake, now available at all locations. The bowl includes a fresh-baked biscuit, cream gravy, scrambled eggs, two hashbrowns and shredded cheese with a choice of sausage or bacon. The shake features a vanilla base with a combination of white chocolate and raspberry flavors mixed in. Multiple locations, whataburger.com.

Scooped Cookie Dough Bar will celebrate five years in business with a Saturday, Oct. 15 party at its Bracken Village location, just north of San Antonio. The event will run noon-6 p.m. and include free cookie dough-based snacks, live music, games and giveaways. 18771 FM 2252, (612) 559-5428, scoopedcookiedoughbar.com.

Hotel Contessa’s Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails is offering a specialty craft-cocktail menu through October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For every beverage ordered from the menu, the restaurant will donate $1 will be donated to the Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation. 306 W Market St., (210) 229-9222, thehotelcontessa.com.
click to enlarge San Antonio chef Tim McDiarmid. - Courtesy Photo / Tim the Girl
Courtesy Photo / Tim the Girl
San Antonio chef Tim McDiarmid.

Local chef Tim McDiarmid — of The Good Kind and Tim the Girl catering — is booking her annual guided European tours via a partnership with travel company Italian Fix. Summer 2023 itineraries include a tour of the seaside villages of the Italian Riviera or a nine-day, eight-night trip across the French and Italian Rivieras. Bookings will open on the Italian Fix website starting Saturday, Oct. 8. Packages start at $5,000. italianfix.com.

Austin was named the nation's 10th-drunkest city, based on information collected by real estate data company Clever. The study ranked U.S. cities based on alcohol-related data including the percentage of adults who binge drink and the percentage of driving deaths involving alcohol. Austin’s drinking interest score as rated by Clever is 87.7 out of 100 — 14% higher than the study average.

Food & Drink Slideshows

The Irma from Con Huevos You enjoy luxury and aren’t afraid to treat yo’self to the finest that life has to offer — and that includes tacos. We’re willing to bet you’re known as the achievement-oriented and natural leader of your friend group. Photo via Instagram / conhuevostacos

Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you
Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022

