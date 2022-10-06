Little Bites: New San Antonio grocery, European food tours and limited-time Whataburger treats

The Current
Instagram / sprouts
Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new San Antonio store on Nov. 11.
's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
Sprouts Farmers Market
will open a new store at 9702 State Highway 151 on Nov. 11, bringing more than 100 jobs to the area. The organic grocery chain will hold a pair of in-person hiring events ahead of the grand opening, both at the Hilton San Antonio Hill Country, 9800 Westover Hills Blvd. The first will take place Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and the other on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. sprouts.com/careers
.
Ida Claire
will host a Mad Hatter Movie Night on Thursday, Oct. 6, offering whimsically themed cocktails, appetizers and desserts as Alice in Wonderland
plays on the patio’s big screen. The special menu items — such as Very Important Dates with goat cheese, herbs and bacon — will be available from 4 p.m. to close. The movie will begin at 8 p.m. No reservations are required for the free event. 7300 Jones Maltsberger Road, (210) 667-2145, ida-claire.com
.
click to enlarge Whataburger
Courtesy Photo / Whataburger
Whataburger's new White Chocolate Raspberry Shake is now available at all locations.
has debuted a limited-time Breakfast Bowl and White Chocolate Raspberry Shake, now available at all locations. The bowl includes a fresh-baked biscuit, cream gravy, scrambled eggs, two hashbrowns and shredded cheese with a choice of sausage or bacon. The shake features a vanilla base with a combination of white chocolate and raspberry flavors mixed in. Multiple locations, whataburger.com
.
Scooped Cookie Dough Bar
will celebrate five years in business with a Saturday, Oct. 15 party at its Bracken Village location, just north of San Antonio. The event will run noon-6 p.m. and include free cookie dough-based snacks, live music, games and giveaways. 18771 FM 2252, (612) 559-5428, scoopedcookiedoughbar.com
.
Hotel Contessa’s Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails
is offering a specialty craft-cocktail menu through October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For every beverage ordered from the menu, the restaurant will donate $1 will be donated to the Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation. 306 W Market St., (210) 229-9222, thehotelcontessa.com
.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Tim the Girl
San Antonio chef Tim McDiarmid.
Local chef Tim McDiarmid
— of The Good Kind and Tim the Girl catering — is booking her annual guided European tours via a partnership with travel company Italian Fix. Summer 2023 itineraries include a tour of the seaside villages of the Italian Riviera or a nine-day, eight-night trip across the French and Italian Rivieras. Bookings will open on the Italian Fix website starting Saturday, Oct. 8. Packages start at $5,000. italianfix.com
.
Austin
was named the nation's 10th-drunkest city, based on information collected by real estate data company Clever. The study ranked U.S. cities based on alcohol-related data including the percentage of adults who binge drink and the percentage of driving deaths involving alcohol. Austin’s drinking interest score as rated by Clever
is 87.7 out of 100 — 14% higher than the study average.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.