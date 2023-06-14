VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Little Bites: New summer menus, Maverick's limited edition gin making San Antonio food news

Southerleigh's new cocktail menu and Topo Chico's summer hard seltzer lineup are also making food news.

By on Wed, Jun 14, 2023 at 2:03 pm

Rebelle's new oyster and grilled bread dish. - Courtesy Photo / Rebelle
Courtesy Photo / Rebelle
Rebelle's new oyster and grilled bread dish.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Seafood-focused restaurant Rebelle has launched a new menu with coastal influences, featuring East Coast oysters, ahi tuna tartare, blackened redfish and a massive seafood tower loaded with Alaskan split king crab legs, Gulf shrimp and East Coast oysters. The new menu is available at the restaurant, located inside downtown’s St. Anthony Hotel, now. 300 E. Travis Street, (210) 352-3171, rebellesa.com.

Another downtown hotel eatery, Tributary, is also unveiling a new seasonal menu this week, featuring a new fried green tomato sandwich, oak-smoked half chicken and pork belly “BLT” sliders. Tributary is located inside the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter on the River Walk. 101 Bowie Street, (210) 223-1000, tributarysa.com.

Southerleigh at Pearl has launched its first-ever cocktail menu, offering higher-proof tipples such as The Cellarman, a Texas twist on an Old Fashioned, containing Old Forester 100 Proof Bourbon, pecan syrup and walnut bitters. Since its inception in 2015, the eatery has only served wine and hand-crafted beers brewed onsite. 136 E. Grayson St., Suite 120, (210) 455-5701, southerleigh.com.

Topo Chico is adding four new summertime flavors to its hard seltzer lineup, including Passionfruit Mango, Ripe Watermelon, Hibiscus Lime and Citrus Tamarind. The new flavors are available now in a 12-ounce slim can variety pack. Each contains 100 calories and clocks in at 4% ABV. topochicohardseltzerusa.com.

click to enlarge Maverick Distilling's new barrel-aged gin. - Courtesy Photo / Maverick Distilling
Courtesy Photo / Maverick Distilling
Maverick Distilling's new barrel-aged gin.
Maverick Distilling has launched a limited-edition Barrel Aged Gin, which features bright citrus and tart green apple notes, as well as juniper and rosemary, according to the distillery. The new sauce was hand bottled at 90 proof and 45% ABV, and only two barrels were produced for the release. It’s available now at the downtown-area distillery. 115 Broadway, maverickwhiskey.com.

