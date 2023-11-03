Little Bites: Rosario’s new rooftop bar hours, seasonal brews and free cookies

click to enlarge The
Karbach Brewing Co.’s A Christmas Story-themed red ale is back for the holidays.
Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
Now that cooler weather is here, Southtown staple Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar
has extended rooftop bar hours for its new “Cozy UP Sundays.” The upstairs bar is offering $8 bloody mary and mimosa specials every Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. Additionally, guests 25 and over can now sip and lounge at the rooftop bar earlier than before. Its hours now begin at 4 p.m. Saturdays and 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. 722 S. Saint Mary’s St., (210) 223-1806, rosariossa.com
Karbach Brewing Co.’s
seasonal Yule Shoot Your Eye Out has hit shelves once again in time for the holidays. Inspired by the classic holiday film A Christmas Story
, the orange peel-spiked red ale pairs best with foods like “wild game, hearty stews, lamb chops, spice cakes and Christmas cookies.” The seasonal craft brew is now available at major retailers through the month of December. karbachbrewing.com
P.F. Chang’s
has rolled out its holiday menu, which features flaming filet mignon wontons, chili crab and pork belly fried rice and Oolong-marinated Chilean sea bass along with espresso- and orange-peach liqueur seasonal cocktails. The chain's gold reward members can also redeem special deals this month and next month, ranging from free chicken lettuce wrap appetizers on Black Friday weekend and double rewards points Dec. 1-12. Multiple locations. pfchangs.com
In celebration of its 20-year partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Melting Pot
has launched a new limited-time dine and donate program. Through Dec. 31, guests can donate $10 to St. Jude's and receive a $20 dining card to apply to a future order of $50 or more. Additionally, guests can donate $20 to the children’s hospital and receive a $40 dining card to use on a future order of $100 or more. 14855 Blanco Road, (210) 479-6358, meltingpot.com
7 Brew Coffee
is showcasing three new drinks through November — a Pumpkin Roll Breve, Crème Brûlée Breve and Golden Pear 7 Energy drink. The drive-thru coffee stand has also added eggnog to the menu, available on its own or added into any drinks from the chain's “Classics” menu. Multiple locations, 7brew.com
Portland-based Black Rock Coffee Bar
has expanded its menu to include four limited-time drink options for winter. The chain's peppermint bark white mocha and eggnog latte drinks have returned, and a new gingerbread-infused espresso and a sugar plum-flavored energy drink have made their debuts. The seasonal drinks are now available in hot, iced or blended options. Multiple locations, br.coffee.
Tiff’s Treats
is urging people to spread good cheer in November by participating in the “world’s largest chain of cookie kindness.” On World Kindness Day — Monday, Nov. 13 — each Tiff’s Treats location will give away one hundred free 6-pack boxes of cookies with the intention that the recipient will then gift them to someone else. Each box will come with a blank gift message and instructions for gifting the cookies and sharing the completed act via social media. Each person who picks up the cookies to share will also receive one free cookie to enjoy themselves. Multiple locations, cookiedelivery.com
