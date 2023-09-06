Little Bites: SAHA Palestinian Cuisine pop-up, Kuhlman Cellars' eclipse brunch making San Antonio food news

click to enlarge The
Courtesy Photo / Savvy Sliders
Savvy Sliders will open in San Antonio Thursday, Sept. 7.
Current’s Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
The Good Kind
is now open Tuesdays and is hosting a food pop-up curated by SAHA Palestinian Cuisine
. The Good Kind’s kitchen will be closed, but the bar will offer its full menu to accompany SAHA’s eats, which include its signature msakhan wrap, loaded with smoked sumac chicken, onions and almonds. SAHA will serve every Tuesday from 3-10 p.m. 1127 S. St. Mary’s St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com.
P. Terry’s Burger Stand
will hold its next Giving Back Day this Saturday, benefitting Aid the Silent, an organization that supports deaf youth in San Antonio. All profits from the day’s sales at P. Terry's San Antonio and New Braunfels locations will go to the organization. Multiple locations, pterrys.com
.
In anticipation of cooler weather, Andy’s Frozen Custard
has debuted a lineup of fall flavors to be added to its frozen custard concretes. Caramel Apples, Pumpkin Pie and S’mores flavors are available now. 17927 I-10 West, (726) 262-6199, eatandys.com
.
click to enlarge The Hayden
Courtesy Photo / The Hayden
The Hayden’s Alon location will host a Rosh Hashanah dinner Sunday, Sept. 17
’s two SA locations will host a Rosh Hashanah dinner Sunday, Sept. 17, serving up family recipe-inspired takes on Kosher cuisine to celebrate the Jewish New Year. The family-style dinner will feature dishes including braised brisket and chicken roulade with coconut curry braised carrots. The special menu will be available 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $54.99 for adults and $35.99 for children, and a wine add-on is available for $20. Rosh Hashanah-inspired cocktails as well as the full bar menu will be available for an additional charge. Multiple locations, thehaydensa.com
.
Shake Shack
is bringing back fan favorites from its Hot Menu for a limited time starting Friday, Sept. 8. Each menu item, including a Hot Chicken sandwich, Spicy Shackmeister Burger and Spicy Fries with Ranch Sauce — with or without cheese — is dusted with a hot-pepper spice blend. The fiery offerings will be available through Monday, Jan. 8. Multiple locations, shakeshack.com.
Michigan-based Savvy Sliders
will host a grand opening for its first Texas store Thursday, Sept. 7. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and the first 50 customers will receive a free Savvy Sliders combo meal each week for a year. The meal consists of two sliders, fries and a drink. 303 San Pedro Ave., (210) 934-5555, savvysliders.com.
click to enlarge Kuhlman Cellars
Instagram / kuhlmancellars
Kuhlman Cellars will host an Eclipse Brunch Saturday, Oct. 14.
will host a Saturday, Oct. 14 brunch which it promises will offer guests unobstructed views of the upcoming 90% complete solar eclipse. Tickets are $100
and include one glass of wine, brunch, safety glasses, an eclipse sticker, souvenir wine glass and tunes from a jazz band. Brunch will run 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Reservations are highly encouraged. 18421 E. U.S. Highway 290, (512) 920-2675, kuhlmancellars.com.
Becker Vineyards
will kick off its Great Chefs of Texas Dinner Series this month, the first of which features John and Elise Russ of San Antonio's Clementine. The three-month series will showcase James Beard award winners and nominees via paired dinners celebrating Texas cuisine and wine. The inaugural event will take place Sunday, Sept. 24 at noon in Becker’s Lavender Haus. Tickets are $160
per person and include the multi-course meal and pairings. 464 Becker Farms Road, (830) 644-2681, beckervineyards.com.
Playa Bowls
is opening its third Texas location in Helotes this Saturday at 10 a.m. The New Jersey chain specializes in acai, oatmeal, chia and pitaya bowls as well as smoothies, juices and cold brew. The new shop will offer free bowls, massages and limited-edition T-shirts to the first 50 guests in line. It also will provide additional swag and giveaways for guests throughout the day. 9708 Business Parkway, Suite 102, (210) 263-9659, playabowlshelotes.com.
Weathered Souls Brewing
will host a Thursday, Sept. 28 Paint Vinyl Night, which will let beer lovers unleash their crafty sides. The brewery will provide blank vinyl records, paint and brushes to visitors from 7-10 p.m. — and also offer up specials on its brews. The event is free, but spaces are first come, first served. 606 Embassy Oaks, Suite 500, (210) 274-6824, weatheredsouls.beer.
