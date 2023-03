Little Bites: San Antonio restaurants expanding hours, serving new menu items, specials

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Garrison Brothers Distillery Garrison Brothers' Whiskey & Pecan Pralines ice cream is back.

Instagram / revolverbrewing Revolver Brewing has released a lighter, 110 calorie version of their Blood and Honey ale.

Current'sis offering Sips and Succulents classes on March 22 and April 26. The classes, which run 6:30-8 p.m., will cover care of these water-storing plants. Participants will paint pots and plant succulents in them while sipping a complimentary glass of wine. Tickets are $65.will release the third iteration of its limited-edition Garrison Brothers Whiskey & Pecan Pralines ice cream this Friday. The sweet treat — a collaboration with California-based McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream — features Garrison Brothers’ Small Batch bourbon and creamy vanilla ice cream with buttery, salt-roasted and caramel-coated pecans mixed in. The pint retails for $12 online and its available from McConnell's website has debuted a new lunch menu featuring midday combos under $10. The plates include a choice of sliced in-house smoked meat — served in 1/3-pound portions or as wrap or sandwich — or a half Chopped Baker potato. Each is accompanied by a small fountain drink or tea and a side dish.Texas-basedhas released a lighter, 110-calorie version of its Blood and Honey ale. The new beer keeps the same ingredients — wheat, blood orange peel and spices — while changing up the ratio. It’s available in liquor stores now. revolverbrewing.com The group behind new San Antonio eateriesandhas extended hours at each establishment to serve guests seven days a week. Little Em's Oyster Bar, Up Scale and Go Fish Market are now open daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Up Scale now operates Sunday through Thursday 5-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 5-11 p.m.is celebrating Women’s History Month with a limited-time cocktail menu of tipples created by one of its on-staff women bartenders. For the month of March, the Southern-cooking spot will donate $2 per cocktail sold to the Junior League of San Antonio . That group works to develop the potential of women and improve communities through effective action and leadership.