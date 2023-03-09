Little Bites: San Antonio restaurants expanding hours, serving new menu items, specials

click to enlarge The
Courtesy Photo / Garrison Brothers Distillery
Garrison Brothers' Whiskey & Pecan Pralines ice cream is back.
Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
The Good Kind
is offering Sips and Succulents classes on March 22 and April 26. The classes, which run 6:30-8 p.m., will cover care of these water-storing plants. Participants will paint pots and plant succulents in them while sipping a complimentary glass of wine. Tickets are $65. 1127 S. Saint Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com.
Garrison Brothers Distillery
will release the third iteration of its limited-edition Garrison Brothers Whiskey & Pecan Pralines ice cream this Friday. The sweet treat — a collaboration with California-based McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream — features Garrison Brothers’ Small Batch bourbon and creamy vanilla ice cream with buttery, salt-roasted and caramel-coated pecans mixed in. The pint retails for $12 online and its available from McConnell's website
.
Smokey Mo’s BBQ
has debuted a new lunch menu featuring midday combos under $10. The plates include a choice of sliced in-house smoked meat — served in 1/3-pound portions or as wrap or sandwich — or a half Chopped Baker potato. Each is accompanied by a small fountain drink or tea and a side dish. Multiple locations, smokeymosbbq.com.
Instagram / revolverbrewing
Revolver Brewing has released a lighter, 110 calorie version of their Blood and Honey ale.
Texas-based Revolver Brewing
has released a lighter, 110-calorie version of its Blood and Honey ale. The new beer keeps the same ingredients — wheat, blood orange peel and spices — while changing up the ratio. It’s available in liquor stores now. revolverbrewing.com.
The group behind new San Antonio eateries Little Em's Oyster Bar, Up Scale, Restaurant Claudine
and Go Fish Market
has extended hours at each establishment to serve guests seven days a week. Little Em's Oyster Bar, Up Scale and Go Fish Market are now open daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Up Scale now operates Sunday through Thursday 5-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 5-11 p.m. Multiple locations, thecarpentercarpenter.com.
Ida Claire
is celebrating Women’s History Month with a limited-time cocktail menu of tipples created by one of its on-staff women bartenders. For the month of March, the Southern-cooking spot will donate $2 per cocktail sold to the Junior League of San Antonio
. That group works to develop the potential of women and improve communities through effective action and leadership. 7300 Jones Maltsberger Road, (210) 667-2145, ida-claire.com.
