Little Bites: San Antonio restaurants expanding hours, serving new menu items, specials

San Antonio's Good Kind, Ida Claire, Little Em's Oyster Bar are all making news, as is Texas distiller Garrison Brothers.

By on Thu, Mar 9, 2023 at 11:01 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Garrison Brothers' Whiskey & Pecan Pralines ice cream is back. - Courtesy Photo / Garrison Brothers Distillery
Courtesy Photo / Garrison Brothers Distillery
Garrison Brothers' Whiskey & Pecan Pralines ice cream is back.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

The Good Kind is offering Sips and Succulents classes on March 22 and April 26. The classes, which run 6:30-8 p.m., will cover care of these water-storing plants. Participants will paint pots and plant succulents in them while sipping a complimentary glass of wine. Tickets are $65. 1127 S. Saint Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com.

Garrison Brothers Distillery will release the third iteration of its limited-edition Garrison Brothers Whiskey & Pecan Pralines ice cream this Friday. The sweet treat — a collaboration with California-based McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream — features Garrison Brothers’ Small Batch bourbon and creamy vanilla ice cream with buttery, salt-roasted and caramel-coated pecans mixed in. The pint retails for $12 online and its available from McConnell's website.

Smokey Mo’s BBQ has debuted a new lunch menu featuring midday combos under $10. The plates include a choice of sliced in-house smoked meat — served in 1/3-pound portions or as wrap or sandwich — or a half Chopped Baker potato. Each is accompanied by a small fountain drink or tea and a side dish. Multiple locations, smokeymosbbq.com.
Revolver Brewing has released a lighter, 110 calorie version of their Blood and Honey ale. - Instagram / revolverbrewing
Instagram / revolverbrewing
Revolver Brewing has released a lighter, 110 calorie version of their Blood and Honey ale.

Texas-based Revolver Brewing has released a lighter, 110-calorie version of its Blood and Honey ale. The new beer keeps the same ingredients — wheat, blood orange peel and spices — while changing up the ratio. It’s available in liquor stores now. revolverbrewing.com.

The group behind new San Antonio eateries Little Em's Oyster Bar, Up Scale, Restaurant Claudine and Go Fish Market has extended hours at each establishment to serve guests seven days a week. Little Em's Oyster Bar, Up Scale and Go Fish Market are now open daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Up Scale now operates Sunday through Thursday 5-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 5-11 p.m. Multiple locations, thecarpentercarpenter.com.

Ida Claire is celebrating Women’s History Month with a limited-time cocktail menu of tipples created by one of its on-staff women bartenders. For the month of March, the Southern-cooking spot will donate $2 per cocktail sold to the Junior League of San Antonio. That group works to develop the potential of women and improve communities through effective action and leadership. 7300 Jones Maltsberger Road, (210) 667-2145, ida-claire.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New brunch spot Mimosa Gossip will open in San Antonio's Stone Oak area this spring

By Nina Rangel

Mimosa Gossip will offer 25 different kinds of the brunch cocktail.

Vegan taco spot Plantaqueria now open in downtown San Antonio

By Brandon Rodriguez

Plantaqueria is situated at the corner of East Travis Street and Broadway.

San Antonio mixed-use complex The Creamery will feature 5 restaurants, from seafood to pizza

By Nina Rangel

The Creamery will feature retail, office and hospitality spaces.

San Antonio-based fast-food chain Whataburger eliminates 50 corporate jobs

By Nina Rangel

Whataburger was founded in Corpus Christi in 1950.

Also in Food & Drink

Small plates shine at Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine, even if some of the presentation pageantry is gone

By Ron Bechtol

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine's plain decor puts all the focus on the food.

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us