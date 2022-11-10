Little Bites: seasonal menu items, whiskey yoga and BurgerFest are making San Antonio food news

From pumpkin spiced cheesecake to Tetris-themed sushi boxes, limited-run menu options abound.

By on Thu, Nov 10, 2022 at 2:05 pm

Zaxby's is celebrating National Pickle Day with free servings of fried pickles. - Courtesy Photo / Zaxby's
Courtesy Photo / Zaxby's
Zaxby's is celebrating National Pickle Day with free servings of fried pickles.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Alamo Quarry-area institution Quarry Hofbräu and Beer Garden has unveiled a complete refresh, including an updated logo and a menu overhaul. To kick off the changes, the restaurant is offering a special BurgerFest menu through the end of the month. The menu boasts six handcrafted burgers and specialty fries — a collection chef Rick Boyd says marks “the first step towards a new culinary direction for Hofbräu.” 7310 Jones Maltsberger Road,(210) 290-8066, quarryhofbrau.com.

Local Zaxby's stores are celebrating National Pickle Day, which falls on Nov. 14, with a free serving of fried pickles as an add-on to any adult meal for those who order through the chicken chain's app. The fried appetizer is limited to one order per customer. Multiple locations, zaxbys.com.

Maverick Distilling and local yoga pop-up Poses and Mimosas will hold a Sunday, Nov. 13  Thanksgiving food drive-meets-yoga class. The class — which will run from 10 a.m. to noon — is free, however attendees will be asked to RSVP and bring a a non-perishable food donation to gain entry. Yogis can RSVP by calling or emailing the distillery. 115 Broadway, (210) 447-7010, maverickwhiskey.com.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is joining in on the pumpkin spice craze by bringing back its cool weather-worthy pumpkin cheesecake, which features a cinnamon-sugar cookie crust and whipped cream along with a caramel sauce topping. The dessert is one of the Grimaldi's seasonal offerings, along with a buffalo chicken pizza and the chain's twist on the wedge salad. Multiple locations, grimaldispizzeria.com.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar’s latest collaboration features brightly colored sushi boxes inspired by the iconic video game Tetris. The new boxes are shaped like the game’s Tetrimino pieces and are filled with chirashi, nigiri and rolls. The side spot will also offer a limited edition Tetris x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon prize collection, which includes a lanyard and temporary tattoos. The Tetris-themed goods will be available through Dec. 31. 255 E. Basse Road, Suite 384, (726) 208-0888, kurasushi.com.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
