The's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.Alamo Quarry-area institutionhas unveiled a complete refresh, including an updated logo and a menu overhaul. To kick off the changes, the restaurant is offering a special BurgerFest menu through the end of the month. The menu boasts six handcrafted burgers and specialty fries — a collection chef Rick Boyd says marks “the first step towards a new culinary direction for Hofbräu.”Localstores are celebrating National Pickle Day, which falls on Nov. 14, with a free serving of fried pickles as an add-on to any adult meal for those who order through the chicken chain's app. The fried appetizer is limited to one order per customer.and local yoga pop-upwill hold a Sunday, Nov. 13 Thanksgiving food drive-meets-yoga class. The class — which will run from 10 a.m. to noon — is free, however attendees will be asked to RSVP and bring a a non-perishable food donation to gain entry. Yogis can RSVP by calling or emailing the distillery.is joining in on the pumpkin spice craze by bringing back its cool weather-worthy pumpkin cheesecake, which features a cinnamon-sugar cookie crust and whipped cream along with a caramel sauce topping. The dessert is one of the Grimaldi's seasonal offerings, along with a buffalo chicken pizza and the chain's twist on the wedge salad.’s latest collaboration features brightly colored sushi boxes inspired by the iconic video game Tetris. The new boxes are shaped like the game’s Tetrimino pieces and are filled with chirashi, nigiri and rolls. The side spot will also offer a limited edition Tetris x Kura Sushi Bikkura Pon prize collection, which includes a lanyard and temporary tattoos. The Tetris-themed goods will be available through Dec. 31.