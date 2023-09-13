Little Bites: Seasonal menus at Maverick and The Hayden making San Antonio food news

click to enlarge The
Snooze's new fall menu will debut Thursday, Sept. 21.
Gourmet hot dog spot Dog Haus
has launched a small menu of eats to benefit Hawaiian wildfire relief. The chain will donate $1 from every new Ohana Chicken Sando, spicy Mighty Moa Wings and Aloha Spirit cocktail order during the month of September. Multiple locations, doghaus.com.
click to enlarge Bakery Lorraine
Bakery Lorraine's Wildflower Honey Macaron is available exclusively in September.
is celebrating National Honey Month with a Wildflower Honey Macaron available through September only. Bakery Lorraine at the Pearl also is featuring a tasting station that allows guests to sample varieties of honey, including Orange Blossom, Buckwheat and Meadowfoam. Multiple locations, bakerylorraine.com
.
Carriqui
will celebrate Dieciséis de Septiembre, or Mexican Independence Day, Saturday, Sept. 16, with live mariachi music from acclaimed group Las Coronelas as well as themed menu items such as Chiles en Nogada — a beef stuffed poblano chile with walnut cream sauce and pomegranate. LALO tequila will also be on hand, hosting tequila tastings. Mariachi music will run 4:30-6:30 p.m. 239 E. Grayson St., (210) 910-5547, carriquitx.com.
Second Pitch Beer Co.
will host a stein holding competition Saturday, Sept. 23, at 5 p.m. The free event is officially registered with the U.S. Steinholding Association, so the three men and the three women to hoist a stein full of water straight out from their bodies for the longest amount of time will qualify to advance toward the national competition. Yes, there is a national competition for this sport. 11935 Starcrest Drive, (210) 474-0234, secondpitchbeer.com.
Maverick Texas Brasserie
has launched a new two-course prix fixe “power lunch” menu, designed to be fast and affordable at $21 per person. Main courses include truffled gnocchi, a French dip sandwich, trout Almondine and vegetarian-friendly cauliflower steak with chimichurri.All include a choice of frites or a house salad. The menu is available 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.Tuesday through Friday. 710 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 973-6050, mavericktexas.com.
click to enlarge Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
Snooze's new fall menu includes a Monte Cristo sandwich.
, will launch its new fall menu Thursday, Sept. 21, featuring pumpkin pecan pie pancakes, carbonara breakfast pasta, a Monte Cristo sandwich, pumpkin latte and blood orange juice infused with honey, vanilla and lime juice. Multiple locations, snoozeeatery.com
.
The San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk
is gearing up for the spooky season with interactive murder mystery dinner parties on several evenings in October. The themed dinners — “Death of a Gangster” and “Midnight at the Masquerade” — will run 7-9:30 p.m. on each evening. Tickets run $99 to $115 per person, depending on the theme, and apropos costumes are highly encouraged. A three-course plated meal accompanies each event. For the full rundown on available dates, head to the Eventbrite page
. 101 Bowie St., (210) 224-4555, marriott.com
.
click to enlarge The Hayden
The Hayden's new shrimp and orzo entree.
has introduced new autumn-inspired dishes, including spinach and artichoke dip, shrimp and crab salad, steak and fries, and a shrimp and orzo entree. The latter features a marinated shrimp skewer with veggie orzo salad, feta and arugula. The new menu items are available now at both locations of the Jewish diner. Multiple locations, thehaydensa.com
.
Kerbey Lane All Day Cafe
has launched a new bar menu, featuring the La Garanada (a spin on the margarita tequila, lime juice, ginger beer and pomegranate juice), the Kerbey Dreamsicle and Spiked Hibiscus cocktails. The new tipples are available all day, and at a discount during daily happy hour from 4-6 p.m. 5515 N. Loop 1604 W., Suite 103, (210) 503-9800, kerbeylanecafe.com
.
click to enlarge
The group American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions
will host its eighth annual Pecan Harvest
Dec. 2 at the Witte Museum, featuring a buffet-style array of Native American flavors and pecan-themed dishes in support of the nonprofit, which preserves the culture of indigenous people who resided in the colonial missions. The dinner will run 5-9 p.m. and tickets are $29. aitscm.org
.
Newly opened Savvy Sliders
will celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on Monday, Sept. 18 with a two-for-$5 deal on cheeseburger sliders. 303 San Pedro Ave., (210) 934-5555, savvysliders.com.
