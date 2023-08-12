LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Little Bites: Southerleigh Haute South's new family meal, wine pairing dinner at Zocca making San Antonio food news

Yuengling's seasonal Oktoberfest and $1 breakfast tacos at Smokey Mo’s BBQ are also on the menu.

By on Sat, Aug 12, 2023 at 9:41 am

click to enlarge Southerleigh Haute South's new Family Meal. - Courtesy Photo / Southerleigh Haute South
Courtesy Photo / Southerleigh Haute South
Southerleigh Haute South's new Family Meal.
The Current’s Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh-sliced meats and grilled subs, will open a third New Braunfels location on August 16. The new sub shop will is just across Interstate 35 from Buc-ee’s. 237 FM 306, jerseymikes.com.

Iconic beer brand Yuengling this week announced the return of its highly anticipated Oktoberfest brew, now back on shelves for a limited time only in Texas. Tasting notes describe the brew as copper in color and medium-bodied with flavors of roasted malt and hops. yuengling.com.

San Antonio Smokey Mo’s BBQ locations will serve $1 two-item breakfast tacos from 7-10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. The back-to-school promotion is available in person or online. There's a limit of 10 per person. Multiple locations, smokeymosbbq.com.

click to enlarge Piatti's new Aperitivo Hour runs 3-6 p.m. weekdays. - Courtesy Photo / Piatti
Courtesy Photo / Piatti
Piatti's new Aperitivo Hour runs 3-6 p.m. weekdays.
Local Piatti locations have launched a new Aperitivo Hour, featuring light fare such as hand-pulled mozzarella arancini and eggplant caponata to accompany signature cocktails, beer and wine. Aperitivo Hour is available 3- 6 p.m. weekdays at Piatti’s Eilan and recently re-opened Quarry locations. Multiple locations, piatti.com.

Dog & Pony Grill in Boerne will host a farewell party for Anchor Brewing Co. from noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. Anchor was the oldest craft brewery in America before it shut down last month after 127 years in operation. Dog & Pony’s soiree will feature $5 pints of the brewery’s flagship Anchor Steam lager, avocado toast specials and West Coast music played by DJ GrossYall. 1481 S. Main St., (830) 816-7669, dogandponygrill.com.

William Chris Vineyards will host its annual Grape Punch event Saturday, Aug. 26, starting at 3 p.m. Each $25 ticket allows guests to immerse themselves in the world of winemaking, including lessons on how to pick the finest grapes and crush them with care plus instruction on how the grapes finally become wine. Every ticket also includes a glass of wine and a Grape Punch T-shirt. 10352 U.S. Highway 290, (830) 998-7654, williamchriswines.com.

Zocca at The Westin Riverwalk will host a Swirl, Sip & Savor Wine Dinner featuring The Prisoner Wines from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17. The dinner will feature five courses paired with a selection of wines from the California-based vintner. Tickets are $95 per person. 420 W. Market St., (210) 224-6500, zoccariverwalk.com.

Southerleigh Haute South is now offering a new family meal that feeds four people for $44.44. The deal is only available 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and it includes a whole fried chicken, four fried honey butter biscuits, a large salad, a large macaroni and cheese and a large coleslaw. It's available for both dine-in and takeaway. 5822 Worth Parkway, Suite 112, (210) 236-8556, southerleighhautesouth.com.

