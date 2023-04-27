Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Little Bites: Spring menus, burlesque, Texas Straight Bourbon all make San Antonio food news

Bar Ludivine's new SouthTown ShowClub and Hell’s Kitchen finalist Chef Mary Lou Davis are also making food news this week.

By on Thu, Apr 27, 2023 at 9:48 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Garrison Brothers Distillery's new Lady Bird Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey. - Courtesy Photo / Garrison Brothers Distillery
Courtesy Photo / Garrison Brothers Distillery
Garrison Brothers Distillery's new Lady Bird Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Garrison Brothers Distillery will release a new bourbon expression called Lady Bird on Saturday, May 6. The new spirit is a Texas straight bourbon whiskey infused with wildflower honey and finished in a cognac cask. The 114-proof bottles will benefit the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin — $5 from the sale of will go to the preservation of native wildflowers and plants across North America. Garrison Brothers Lady Bird will first be available at the distillery in Hye, Texas, then receive a nationwide release starting in mid-May. Each bottle will run $180. 1827 Hye-Albert Road, (512) 381-3155, garrisonbros.com.

Topo Chico's new Sabores sparkling water collection is now available in Texas in flavors including blueberry with hibiscus, tangerine with ginger and lime with mint. Each can costs $1.50. A 4-pack of any flavor runs $4.49. topochico.com.

The Hayden has added a series of spring-inspired dishes to its menu. The new items offer Jewish deli-style takes on classics such as spring pea risotto and a chili garlic chicken sandwich. The eatery has also added its spin on falafel, made with chickpeas and served with herb tzatziki sauce, pickled onions, tomato, and arugula on a roasted garlic naan. 4025 Broadway St., (210) 437-4306, thehaydensa.com.

Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk will offer a spring music series at its rooftop venue, Terrace on 5th. The spring Concerts Under the Stars will kick off with a Frank Sinatra tribute on Saturday, April 29, and a jazz presentations of Amy Winehouse material on Saturday, May 6. Both shows will take place at 8 p.m. and will offer a concert menu featuring light bites and cocktails. Tickets start at $20. 600 E. Market St., (210) 224-1234, hyatt.com.

Tributary at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter is offering duck carnitas street tacos, pork al pastor street tacos and a strawberry jalapeño margarita from April 29 to May 5 ahead of Cinco de Mayo. 101 Bowie Street, (210) 223-1000, tributarysa.com.

Chef Mary Lou Davis, a finalist on TV cooking competition Hell’s Kitchen, will return to her native San Antonio for a Monday, May 8 dinner featuring Chef Hector Rojas at Brooks' 1917 Restaurant, located at Brooks. Dubbed “Feasts & Festivities,” the five-course dinner is wizarding themed, and guests are encouraged to don their best Harry Potter-inspired costumes for a chance at winning door prizes. Each ticket includes one serving of butter beer. Each $100-$175 ticket includes one serving of butter beer. Additional specialty cocktails will be available for purchase at the bar. The dinner kicks off at 7 p.m. 7610 S. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 534-1000, 1917restaurant.com.

Range at downtown’s Embassy Suites by Hilton has launched a new Tuscan-Italian steakhouse menu, including baked wagyu meatballs with burrata, caramelized cauliflower and fried calamari. The steakhouse menu is available at dinner only. 125 E. Houston St., (210) 227-4455, rangesa.com.

Southtown’s Bar Ludivine will launch SouthTown ShowClub, a monthly burlesque revue and variety show, on Thursday, May 18. Hosted by veteran burlesque performer Pantie Oaklie, each month will feature a rotation of guest artists. Tickets for the SouthTown ShowClub are $15 at the door on show nights. Each show will offer two seatings — at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. — and doors will open for seating approximately 45 minutes ahead of each. This is a 21-and-over event. 1014 S. Presa St., (210) 908-9209, barludivine.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's upcoming Idle Brewing shares sneak peek at craft beer lineup, building details

By Nina Rangel

Idle Beer Hall & Brewery is expected to open later this year in Make Ready Market.

Owners of San Antonio dance club Cream to open multi-level goth nightspot at St. Paul Square

By Nina Rangel

Cream Night Club will open this summer at 102 Heiman Street.

Illinois-based Beerhead chain to open San Antonio craft-beer pub

By Nina Rangel

Illinois-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery will open a San Antonio location this summer, according to a state filing.

Reconstruction of North San Antonio's The Grill at Leon Springs has begun following devastating 2021 fire

By Nina Rangel

Work to rebuild The Grill at Leon Springs is now underway, according to state filings.

Also in Food & Drink

Chilled Out: CBD cocktails proliferate in San Antonio, along with ingredients to make them

By Nina Rangel

It's clear that tipples tinged with legal cannabidiol are here to stay.

Nostalgic San Antonians, listen up: new Tampico Hard Punch doesn't come in a gallon jug, but it does include booze

By Nina Rangel

Tampico Hard Punch is now available in Texas.

The Pearl's Full Goods Diner may not be the cheapest brunch in town, but its value stacks up

By Ron Bechtol

Menu standouts include a carnitas torta, a loaded Hill Country salad and an indulgent steak and eggs plate.

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us