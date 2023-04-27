Little Bites: Spring menus, burlesque, Texas Straight Bourbon all make San Antonio food news

click to enlarge The
Courtesy Photo / Garrison Brothers Distillery
Garrison Brothers Distillery's new Lady Bird Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.
Garrison Brothers Distillery
will release a new bourbon expression called Lady Bird on Saturday, May 6. The new spirit is a Texas straight bourbon whiskey infused with wildflower honey and finished in a cognac cask. The 114-proof bottles will benefit the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin — $5 from the sale of will go to the preservation of native wildflowers and plants across North America. Garrison Brothers Lady Bird will first be available at the distillery in Hye, Texas, then receive a nationwide release starting in mid-May. Each bottle will run $180. 1827 Hye-Albert Road, (512) 381-3155, garrisonbros.com.
Topo Chico
's new Sabores sparkling water collection is now available in Texas in flavors including blueberry with hibiscus, tangerine with ginger and lime with mint. Each can costs $1.50. A 4-pack of any flavor runs $4.49. topochico.com.
The Hayden
has added a series of spring-inspired dishes to its menu. The new items offer Jewish deli-style takes on classics such as spring pea risotto and a chili garlic chicken sandwich. The eatery has also added its spin on falafel, made with chickpeas and served with herb tzatziki sauce, pickled onions, tomato, and arugula on a roasted garlic naan. 4025 Broadway St., (210) 437-4306, thehaydensa.com.
Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk
will offer a spring music series at its rooftop venue, Terrace on 5th. The spring Concerts Under the Stars
will kick off with a Frank Sinatra tribute on Saturday, April 29, and a jazz presentations of Amy Winehouse material on Saturday, May 6. Both shows will take place at 8 p.m. and will offer a concert menu featuring light bites and cocktails. Tickets start at $20
. 600 E. Market St., (210) 224-1234, hyatt.com.
Tributary
at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter is offering duck carnitas street tacos, pork al pastor street tacos and a strawberry jalapeño margarita from April 29 to May 5 ahead of Cinco de Mayo. 101 Bowie Street, (210) 223-1000, tributarysa.com.
Chef Mary Lou Davis
, a finalist on TV cooking competition Hell’s Kitchen
, will return to her native San Antonio for a Monday, May 8 dinner featuring Chef Hector Rojas at Brooks' 1917 Restaurant, located at Brooks. Dubbed “Feasts & Festivities,” the five-course dinner is wizarding themed, and guests are encouraged to don their best Harry Potter-inspired costumes for a chance at winning door prizes. Each ticket includes one serving of butter beer. Each $100-$175 ticket
includes one serving of butter beer. Additional specialty cocktails will be available for purchase at the bar. The dinner kicks off at 7 p.m. 7610 S. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 534-1000, 1917restaurant.com.
Range
at downtown’s Embassy Suites by Hilton has launched a new Tuscan-Italian steakhouse menu, including baked wagyu meatballs with burrata, caramelized cauliflower and fried calamari. The steakhouse menu is available at dinner only. 125 E. Houston St., (210) 227-4455, rangesa.com.
Southtown’s Bar Ludivine
will launch SouthTown ShowClub, a monthly burlesque revue and variety show, on Thursday, May 18. Hosted by veteran burlesque performer Pantie Oaklie, each month will feature a rotation of guest artists. Tickets for the SouthTown ShowClub are $15 at the door on show nights. Each show will offer two seatings — at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. — and doors will open for seating approximately 45 minutes ahead of each. This is a 21-and-over event. 1014 S. Presa St., (210) 908-9209, barludivine.com.
