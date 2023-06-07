VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Little Bites: Weathered Souls event, La Margarita oyster pop-up making San Antonio food news

Roadmap Brewing's new lager and Hotel Havana's Colombian dinner event are also on the menu.

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 4:32 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge La Margarita's summer pop-up is called Mar de Cortez. - Courtesy Photo / Mar de Cortez
Courtesy Photo / Mar de Cortez
La Margarita's summer pop-up is called Mar de Cortez.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Weathered Souls Brewing Co. will host the first-ever Whale Rider Day July 29 at its North San Antonio taproom. Inspired by the craft brewery’s barrel-aged beer of the same name, the one-day festival will host numerous brewers from across the country, highlighting their rare brews. The event also will offer pieces by local artists, live painting shows, live local music, artisan vendors and food trucks from 2-7 p.m. 606 Embassy Oaks Suite 500, (210) 274-6824, weatheredsouls.beer.

Lick Honest Ice Creams locations' signature Pride flavor, Orange You Glad It's Pride, now available at all of its scoop shops. The flavor features zesty orange and vanilla flavors, with a dash of all-natural rainbow sprinkles. Other new flavors include Peach Margarita — featuring local peaches, Dulce Vida Tequila and a pinch of salt — and Chocolate Chip Cookies & Cream, which includes salted bourbon chocolate chip cookies folded into honey vanilla bean ice cream. Multiple locations, ilikelick.com.
click to enlarge La Margarita's summer pop-up, Mar de Cortez. - Courtesy Photo / Mar de Cortez
Courtesy Photo / Mar de Cortez
La Margarita's summer pop-up, Mar de Cortez.
La Margarita in downtown's Historic Market Square has launched a bivalve-centric summer pop-up called Mar de Cortez. The outdoor dining area offers raw oysters, ceviche and fresh seafood items 11 a.m.–9 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday throughout the summer. 120 Produce Row, (210) 898-1745, lamargarita.com.

Picks Bar is hosting another singles mixer, but this one is just for the ladies. The women-only She Likes Her Women event will take place June 11 at the North Side music venue  from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $15-30, with the latter price including one round of speed dating, admission to the mixer, one drink ticket, two door prize tickets and a goodie bag. Ticket sales will be donated to LGBTQ+ non-profits The Pride Center and Fiesta Youth. Throughout the night, there will be three rounds of women-only speed dating, focused on ladies who are looking for a relationship. 4553 North Loop 1604 West, Suite 1101, (210) 253-9220, picksbar.com.

Roadmap Brewing Co. will launch Last Place Lager — a beer meant to be paired with the smash burger from onsite mobile eatery Last Place Burger — this Friday. Available on tap and in four-packs, the new brew is crisp, light and refreshing, according to the near-downtown brewery. 723 N. Alamo St., (210) 254-9962, roadmapbrewing.com.

Hotel Havana and its onsite restaurant Ocho will host a one-night-only dinner by chef Jesse “Kirk” Kuykendall, inspired by their trips to the country of Colombia. The dinner will highlight Chef Kirk’s take on favorite dishes, from arepas to traditional obleas for dessert. Tickets for the Thursday, June 15 dinner are $175 and cover six courses for two guests. Attendees can make reservations online, but will be charged at the door on the night of the event. Two seatings — at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. — are available. 1015 Navarro St., (210) 222-2008, bunkhousehotels.com.
Sweetgreen is now open at Quarry Village. - Courtesy Photo / Sweetgreen
Courtesy Photo / Sweetgreen
Sweetgreen is now open at Quarry Village.
Sweetgreen has opened in the Quarry Village. The LA-based build-your-own salad chain serves up seasonal vegetables, grain bowls and sides daily from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. The restaurant's San Antonio location offers both indoor and outdoor seating for patrons. 340 East Basse Road, Suite 101, (726) 600-8391, sweetgreen.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Recently opened San Antonio brunch spot Blush to begin offering dinner service

By Nina Rangel

Blush is located at 713 S. Alamo Street.

San Antonio culinary pros again passed over for James Beard Award for Best Chef: Texas

By Nina Rangel

Burnt Bean Co.’s Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland attend the James Beard Award ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Houston-based Mambo Seafood plans second San Antonio location, this one on the West Side

By Nina Rangel

Mambo seafood offers up mariscos, fresh oysters and cocktails.

San Antonio chefs are vying for coveted James Beard Awards tonight. Here's how you can watch.

By Nina Rangel

Chef John Russ of Clementine does his magic.

Also in Food & Drink

Summer Sipping: These cocktails create a perfect remedy for San Antonio's scorching heat

By Nina Rangel

Summertime fruit is perfect for muddling and juicing for a boozy libation.

El Pastor Es Mi Señor is worthy of its recent inclusion in Neflix's Taco Chronicles

By Ron Bechtol

El Pastor Es Mi Señor was featured in the latest iteration of Netflix's Taco Chronicles.

Low-Octane Summer: With temps heating up, we sampled four N/A beer options with Texas ties

By Brandon Rodriguez and Nina Rangel

The sheer quantity of N/A options can leave novices scratching their heads.

Amor and Amari: Tasting flights of the bitter spirits reveals their wide variety and subtle differences

By Ron Bechtol

Some amari are traditionally thought of as aperitivi (to be consumed before a meal) or digestivi (to be enjoyed after).

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us