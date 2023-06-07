Little Bites: Weathered Souls event, La Margarita oyster pop-up making San Antonio food news

click to enlarge The
Courtesy Photo / Mar de Cortez
La Margarita's summer pop-up is called Mar de Cortez.
Weathered Souls Brewing Co.
will host the first-ever Whale Rider Day July 29 at its North San Antonio taproom. Inspired by the craft brewery’s barrel-aged beer of the same name, the one-day festival will host numerous brewers from across the country, highlighting their rare brews. The event also will offer pieces by local artists, live painting shows, live local music, artisan vendors and food trucks from 2-7 p.m. 606 Embassy Oaks Suite 500, (210) 274-6824, weatheredsouls.beer.
Lick Honest Ice Creams
locations' signature Pride flavor, Orange You Glad It's Pride, now available at all of its scoop shops. The flavor features zesty orange and vanilla flavors, with a dash of all-natural rainbow sprinkles. Other new flavors include Peach Margarita — featuring local peaches, Dulce Vida Tequila and a pinch of salt — and Chocolate Chip Cookies & Cream, which includes salted bourbon chocolate chip cookies folded into honey vanilla bean ice cream. Multiple locations, ilikelick.com.
in downtown's Historic Market Square has launched a bivalve-centric summer pop-up called Mar de Cortez
. The outdoor dining area offers raw oysters, ceviche and fresh seafood items 11 a.m.–9 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday throughout the summer. 120 Produce Row, (210) 898-1745, lamargarita.com.
Picks Bar
is hosting another singles mixer, but this one is just for the ladies. The women-only She Likes Her Women event
will take place June 11 at the North Side music venue from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $15-30, with the latter price including one round of speed dating, admission to the mixer, one drink ticket, two door prize tickets and a goodie bag. Ticket sales will be donated to LGBTQ+ non-profits The Pride Center and Fiesta Youth. Throughout the night, there will be three rounds of women-only speed dating, focused on ladies who are looking for a relationship. 4553 North Loop 1604 West, Suite 1101, (210) 253-9220, picksbar.com.
Roadmap Brewing Co.
will launch Last Place Lager — a beer meant to be paired with the smash burger from onsite mobile eatery Last Place Burger — this Friday. Available on tap and in four-packs, the new brew is crisp, light and refreshing, according to the near-downtown brewery. 723 N. Alamo St., (210) 254-9962, roadmapbrewing.com.
Hotel Havana
and its onsite restaurant Ocho
will host a one-night-only dinner by chef Jesse “Kirk” Kuykendall, inspired by their trips to the country of Colombia. The dinner will highlight Chef Kirk’s take on favorite dishes, from arepas to traditional obleas for dessert. Tickets for the Thursday, June 15 dinner are $175 and cover six courses for two guests. Attendees can make reservations online
, but will be charged at the door on the night of the event. Two seatings — at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. — are available. 1015 Navarro St., (210) 222-2008, bunkhousehotels.com.
Sweetgreen
Courtesy Photo / Sweetgreen
Sweetgreen is now open at Quarry Village.
has opened in the Quarry Village. The LA-based build-your-own salad chain serves up seasonal vegetables, grain bowls and sides daily from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. The restaurant's San Antonio location offers both indoor and outdoor seating for patrons. 340 East Basse Road, Suite 101, (726) 600-8391, sweetgreen.com.
