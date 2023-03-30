Little Bites: Wine and lavender festivals, new menus and cheap eats make San Antonio food news

click to enlarge Jessica Attie for Ocho Ocho's new cocktail lineup.

click to enlarge Jessica Attie for Ocho Ocho's new pozole.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Taco Cabana Taco Cabana's new Ghost Pepper Ground Beef Double Crunch Pizza.

CurrentDowntown landmark thewill host its annualSaturday, April 15, serving up samples from nearly 30 wineries. The 21-and-up event will run 2-5 p.m. and feature chef-inspired appetizers paired with samples from the visiting wineries. Tickets start at $50 per person and include wine and bites. VIP tickets are available at $90 and include early entry along with access to a private area.in Fredericksburg will hold its annual Lavender Festival April 15-16, during which attendees can wander the vineyard while checking out artisan vendors, live music, wine pairings and lavender-infused bites. The fest runs 10-5 p.m. both days, and tickets range fromwill host a tie-dye party Saturday, April 22, to celebrate the re-release of its Tie Dye Kolsch, a light-bodied summertime beer. Each $30 ticket includes two beers along with a Roadmap T-shirt to dye, a g﻿uided lesson on the process and supplies for making it happen. The brewery will host two sessions: 12:30-1:15 p.m. and 1:30-2:15 p.m.’s onsite eaterywill unveil a new menu from local chef Jesse Kuykendall — aka Chef Kirk — which aims to tell the story of Havana and its history through food. Chef Kirk took inspiration from Cuba, the Caribbean, South Africa and the Mediterranean to inspire the new menu, which includes lamb meatballs and shawarma-reminiscent beef sweetbreads. The new menu launches Friday, March 31.All sixlocations in San Antonio will offer $6 burritos on April 6, also known as National Burrito Day. Guests can order the special in store, online or through the Freebirds app.will open a new location in Alamo Ranch Friday, March 31, doling out the brand’s plant-based, allergen-friendly cinnamon rolls. The grand opening will run 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and attendees can snag a cinnamon roll of their choice for $2. After the opening, the store will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.is celebrating April Fools Day with $1 beers — and, no, that's not a joke. However, they're 100% serious when they say there's a limit of three per person.will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with two new Double Crunch Pizza varieties: the Ghost Pepper Ground Beef Double Crunch Pizza and the Triple Crunch Ground Beef Pizza. From May 4-7, TC will offer a limited-time bundle featuring any Double Crunch Pizza and any of the chain's twelve margarita flavors for $7.