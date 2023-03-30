Little Bites: Wine and lavender festivals, new menus and cheap eats make San Antonio food news

Roadmap Brewing's Tie Dye Kolsch and Cinco de Mayo deals from Taco Cabana are also on the menu.

By on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 at 1:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ocho's new cocktail lineup. - Jessica Attie for Ocho
Jessica Attie for Ocho
Ocho's new cocktail lineup.
The Current's Little Bites feature is a weekly roundup of San Antonio food-focused events and news tidbits.

Downtown landmark the Tower of the Americas will host its annual Wine Fest Saturday, April 15, serving up samples from nearly 30 wineries. The 21-and-up event will run 2-5 p.m. and feature chef-inspired appetizers paired with samples from the visiting wineries. Tickets start at $50 per person and include wine and bites. VIP tickets are available at $90 and include early entry along with access to a private area. 739 E. César E. Chávez Blvd., toweroftheamericas.com.

Becker Vineyards in Fredericksburg will hold its annual Lavender Festival April 15-16, during which attendees can wander the vineyard while checking out artisan vendors, live music, wine pairings and lavender-infused bites. The fest runs 10-5 p.m. both days, and tickets range from $45-60. 464 Becker Farms Road, Stonewall, (830) 644-2681, beckervineyards.com.

Roadmap Brewing will host a tie-dye party Saturday, April 22, to celebrate the re-release of its Tie Dye Kolsch, a light-bodied summertime beer. Each $30 ticket includes two beers along with a Roadmap T-shirt to dye, a g﻿uided lesson on the process and supplies for making it happen. The brewery will host two sessions: 12:30-1:15 p.m. and 1:30-2:15 p.m. 723 N. Alamo, (210) 254-9962, roadmapbrewing.com.

click to enlarge Ocho's new pozole. - Jessica Attie for Ocho
Jessica Attie for Ocho
Ocho's new pozole.

Hotel Havana’s onsite eatery Ocho will unveil a new menu from local chef Jesse Kuykendall — aka Chef Kirk — which aims to tell the story of Havana and its history through food. Chef Kirk took inspiration from Cuba, the Caribbean, South Africa and the Mediterranean to inspire the new menu, which includes lamb meatballs and shawarma-reminiscent beef sweetbreads. The new menu launches Friday, March 31. 1015 Navarro St., (210) 222-2008, havanasanantonio.com.

All six Freebirds World Burrito locations in San Antonio will offer $6 burritos on April 6, also known as National Burrito Day. Guests can order the special in store, online or through the Freebirds app. Multiple locations, freebirds.com.

Cinnaholic will open a new location in Alamo Ranch Friday, March 31, doling out the brand’s plant-based, allergen-friendly cinnamon rolls. The grand opening will run 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and attendees can snag a cinnamon roll of their choice for $2. After the opening, the store will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m.  daily. 5519 W. Loop 1604, Suite 104, (210) 281-4799, cinnaholic.com.

Hat Creek Burger Co. is celebrating April Fools Day with $1 beers — and, no, that's not a joke. However, they're 100% serious when they say there's a limit of three per person. 7617 N. Loop 1604 E., (210) 591-0663, hatcreekburgers.com.

click to enlarge Taco Cabana's new Ghost Pepper Ground Beef Double Crunch Pizza. - Courtesy Photo / Taco Cabana
Courtesy Photo / Taco Cabana
Taco Cabana's new Ghost Pepper Ground Beef Double Crunch Pizza.

Taco Cabana will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with two new Double Crunch Pizza varieties: the Ghost Pepper Ground Beef Double Crunch Pizza and the Triple Crunch Ground Beef Pizza. From May 4-7, TC will offer a limited-time bundle featuring any Double Crunch Pizza and any of the chain's twelve margarita flavors for $7. Multiple locations, tacocabana.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

South San Antonio's Brooks complex adding 10 chain restaurants in coming months

By Nina Rangel

Brooks was developed at the former site of Brooks AFB.

San Antonio chef John Russ named a 2023 finalist for James Beard Award

By Nina Rangel

Elise (left) and John Russ (right) are owner-operators of Clementine in Castle Hills.

Utah-based drink chain Swig bringing its 'dirty soda' drive-thru concept to San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Swig's McKinney, Texas location opened last fall.

Second annual San Antonio Adobo Throwdown will celebrate Filipino food, culture August 5-6

By Nina Rangel

Pork adobo with hard-boiled eggs and rice is a popular dish in the Philippines.

Also in Food & Drink

Drink Dok: The Manhattan cocktail offers almost infinite variations based on subtle changes

By Ron Bechtol

The Manhattan is a cocktail that has it all.

With the ready-to-drink cocktail market taking off, Texas lawmakers weigh allowing them in grocery stores

By Nina Rangel

"I always knew I wanted [our products] to be liquor-based, and I knew the challenges that would come with that, particularly in Texas," said Amelia Lettieri, CEO of Austin-based RANCH2O Spirits.

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us