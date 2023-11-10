Lobster Festival, Old English Tea Shoppe: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

SA's first lobster festival will go down later this month, as will the opening of a new tea shop owned and operated by British transplants. Folks also wanted details about cannabis-themed Cheba Hut's new location, as well as a feature in the Current's annual Flavor issue that highlights ten local eateries dedicated to sourcing their ingredients from area purveyors.
Read on for more.
- The first San Antonio Lobster Festival will take place this month
- British transplants launching tea shop in San Antonio’s Stone Oak area
- Little Bites: Rosario’s new rooftop bar hours, seasonal brews and free cookies
- Second cannabis-themed Cheba Hut sandwich shop opening in San Antonio
- San Antonio’s 10 best farm-to-table restaurants
