Lobster Festival, Old English Tea Shoppe: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Pexels / Deane Bayas San Antonio Lobster Festival attendees can expect lobster rolls and more at the this year's inaugural event.

This week's topfood news focused on details about goings-on across the Alamo City, including openings, a new food fest and a collection of popular farm-to-table restaurants. Let's jump in.SA's first lobster festival will go down later this month, as will the opening of a new tea shop owned and operated by British transplants. Folks also wanted details about cannabis-themed Cheba Hut's new location, as well as a feature in the's annualissue that highlights ten local eateries dedicated to sourcing their ingredients from area purveyors.Read on for more.