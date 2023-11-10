Lobster Festival, Old English Tea Shoppe: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Cannabis-themed Cheba Hut's new location and a collection of farm-to-table restaurants also made this week's top food news.

By on Fri, Nov 10, 2023 at 11:10 am

San Antonio Lobster Festival attendees can expect lobster rolls and more at the this year's inaugural event. - Pexels / Deane Bayas
Pexels / Deane Bayas
San Antonio Lobster Festival attendees can expect lobster rolls and more at the this year's inaugural event.
This week's top Current food news focused on details about goings-on across the Alamo City, including openings, a new food fest and a collection of popular farm-to-table restaurants. Let's jump in.

SA's first lobster festival will go down later this month, as will the opening of a new tea shop owned and operated by British transplants. Folks also wanted details about cannabis-themed Cheba Hut's new location, as well as a feature in the Current's annual Flavor issue that highlights ten local eateries dedicated to sourcing their ingredients from area purveyors.

Read on for more.
