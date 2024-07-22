Lobster Week returning to three of San Antonio chef Jason Dady's eateries

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / HK.Studio
Lobster week will take place at San Antonio restaurants Tre Trattoria, Jardin and Range between July 25 and Aug. 4.
After a three year hiatus for the promotion, award-winning San Antonio chef Jason Dady is bringing Lobster Week back to three of his area eateries.
Between July 26 and Aug. 4, Dady’s Tre Trattoria, Jardín and Range each will offer a $45 four-course prix fixe menu with an optional $25 wine pairing. The menu includes lobster claw risotto, potato gnocchi with Maine lobster tail and an herb-crusted Maine lobster tail a la plancha.
Each restaurant will offer a different dessert as a final course. Tre Trattoria's will consist of Nutella X3, the restaurant's signature combination of Nutella torte, ganache and mousse. Meanwhile, Jardín will serve olive-oil cake, while Range will offer a white chocolate cheesecake.
Participants in Lobster Week will receive a punch card to use at each restaurant. Diners who fill their card by ordering the Lobster Week menu at all three restaurants will earn a $25 toward a meal at Dady's Two Bros. BBQ Market.
In addition to racking up local awards for his cuisine, Dady has been a frequent guest on national cooking shows, including the Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay
and Iron Chef Gauntlet.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed