Longtime Fredericksburg watering hole The Stable Cocktail Bar to close July 29

The business hopes to relocate to a new, to-be-determined space nearby.

By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 4:27 pm

The Stable offers several variations one classic cocktails. - Facebook / The Stable Cocktail Bar
Facebook / The Stable Cocktail Bar
The Stable offers several variations one classic cocktails.
Folks who enjoy the cozy Hill Country vibes of longtime Fredericksburg bar The Stable Cocktail Bar have only a few more weeks to enjoy it at its current location.

The business is set to close July 29, and its owners hopes to relocate to a new, yet-to-be determined space nearby. The drinkery took to Facebook earlier this month to celebrate its sixth anniversary at 102 East Ufer St., just a few blocks away from the town’s center, and to alert its fans to the news.

“It is with a mixture of emotions that we announce the closure of our cherished location on the corner of Ufer and Adams after more than 6 wonderful years,” the post read. “We want to express our deepest gratitude to all who have supported our family and The Stable Cocktail Bar throughout our time here and would so enjoy seeing you for one last cocktail, glass of wine or pint before we bid farewell to this location.”

The Stable then asked for fans with leads on new locations to contact the team via email or direct message.

The Stable opened in 2017 with an expansive patio and a view of Barons Creek. Its tipple options include several martini variations, including elderflower, lemon drop or cucumber versions, according to the spot’s online menu.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

