Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Longtime San Antonio eatery Mi Tierra unveils altar to local celebrity Hispanic Elvis

The display features six life-size cutouts of Hispanic Elvis striking his signature poses.

By on Fri, May 13, 2022 at 11:50 am

Mi Tierra unveiled a massive tribute to the late icon, featuring six life-size cutouts. - INSTAGRAM / MITIERRACAFESA
Instagram / mitierracafesa
Mi Tierra unveiled a massive tribute to the late icon, featuring six life-size cutouts.
The iconic energy and personality of San Antonio celebrity Hispanic Elvis has been captured and put on display at his favorite downtown eatery, MySA reports.

Longtime Market Square restaurant Mi Tierra on Thursday unveiled a tribute to the late street performer, featuring six life-size cutouts of him striking signature poses.

Known for his flamboyant duds inspired by the King's Vegas years, Hispanic Elvis fell ill with COVID-19 and an esophagus infection earlier this year. He finally succumbed on March 30 after being admitted to hospice care.

Now a corner of Mi Tierra’s main lobby is dedicated to him and will remain so for two weeks. Plans for a permanent remembrance are in the works, Mi Tierra spokeswoman Megann Pettit told MySA. Hispanic Elvis — whose real name was John Cisneros — was a regular at the establishment.

"We wanted to do something grand to honor him since he was such an important figure to us and Market Square," Pettit said. 

Hispanic Elvis’ altar joins other memorials at Mi Tierra, including an altar dedicated to Selena and a mural featuring Latino icons and former Mi Tierra employees. Mi Tierra is located at 218 Produce Row.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Bun 'N' Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy., (210) 828-2829, bunnbarrel.com Whatever you may think about it, the fact remains that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has paid a visit to Bun ‘N’ Barrel. As part of the “Grillin’ and Smokin’” episode, Guy Fieri stopped by the longtime drive-in for the burgers and smoked brisket made with Thai heat. Photo via Instagram / moneyshotphoto

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows
The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022

All the beautiful people — and tasty food — we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Food & Drink Slideshows

Bun 'N' Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy., (210) 828-2829, bunnbarrel.com Whatever you may think about it, the fact remains that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has paid a visit to Bun ‘N’ Barrel. As part of the “Grillin’ and Smokin’” episode, Guy Fieri stopped by the longtime drive-in for the burgers and smoked brisket made with Thai heat. Photo via Instagram / moneyshotphoto

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows
The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022

All the beautiful people — and tasty food — we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Food & Drink Slideshows

Bun 'N' Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy., (210) 828-2829, bunnbarrel.com Whatever you may think about it, the fact remains that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has paid a visit to Bun ‘N’ Barrel. As part of the “Grillin’ and Smokin’” episode, Guy Fieri stopped by the longtime drive-in for the burgers and smoked brisket made with Thai heat. Photo via Instagram / moneyshotphoto

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows
The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022

All the beautiful people — and tasty food — we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Trending

San Antonio karaoke host’s livestream captures driver smashing into bar patio

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio karaoke host’s livestream captures driver smashing into bar patio

San Antonio bar Tony's Siesta to host Ilegal Mezcal pop-up with tattoos and rock show

By Nina Rangel

Ilegal Mezcal will bring its traveling pop-up Bar Ilegal to San Antonio's Lonesome Rose.

San Antonio paleta mainstay El Paraiso raises prices for only second time in 38 years

By Nina Rangel

El Paraiso offers over a dozen milk- and fruit-based frozen treats.

Owners of San Antonio's Green Lantern, Box Car open Witness, a new UTSA-area nightspot

By Nina Rangel

Witness has taken over the space that once housed coffeehouse, bar and restaurant concept Study Space.

Also in Food & Drink

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

By Ron Bechtol

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

San Antonio bars and restaurants sold $74.3 million in booze this March, more than in years

By Michael Karlis

Smoke BBQ + Skybar was one of the most popular spots to grab a drink in March 2022, selling $520,402 worth of booze.

Let's Get Dank: San Antonio brewers are cranking out a bevy of 4/20-ready IPAs

By Jeremy Banas

Weathered Souls' SpottieOttieHopalicious IPA.

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us