Longtime San Antonio eatery Mi Tierra unveils altar to local celebrity Hispanic Elvis

Longtime Market Square restaurant Mi Tierra on Thursday unveiled a tribute to the late street performer, featuring six life-size cutouts of him striking signature poses.
Known for his flamboyant duds inspired by the King's Vegas years, Hispanic Elvis fell ill with COVID-19 and an esophagus infection earlier this year. He finally succumbed on March 30 after being admitted to hospice care.
Now a corner of Mi Tierra’s main lobby is dedicated to him and will remain so for two weeks. Plans for a permanent remembrance are in the works, Mi Tierra spokeswoman Megann Pettit told MySA. Hispanic Elvis — whose real name was John Cisneros — was a regular at the establishment.
"We wanted to do something grand to honor him since he was such an important figure to us and Market Square," Pettit said.
Hispanic Elvis’ altar joins other memorials at Mi Tierra, including an altar dedicated to Selena and a mural featuring Latino icons and former Mi Tierra employees. Mi Tierra is located at 218 Produce Row.
