Longtime San Antonio Mexican food spot Beto's Alt-Mex has closed

Co-owner Chris Masker said his operating costs soared 40% over the past year.

By on Mon, Mar 20, 2023 at 9:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Broadway eatery Beto’s Alt-Mex has closed it doors. - Instagram / betosaltmex
Instagram / betosaltmex
Broadway eatery Beto’s Alt-Mex has closed it doors.

Inflation has claimed another San Antonio staple.

Longtime Broadway eatery Beto’s Alt-Mex has permanently closed it doors after serving its last means on Sunday, news site MySA reports. Co-owner Chris Masker told the news site  his operating costs soared 40% over the past year.

"It’s just not food, it's also utilities, insurance, everything,” Masker said.

Masker also told MySA he and his wife Michelle — who purchased the restaurant three years ago — hope to revive the restaurant in an updated location sometime in the future. Aside from the state of the economy, Masker told MySA operating within the historic 100-year-old building at 8142 Broadway presented a unique challenges.

The couple plan to maintain the Beto's Alt-Mex brand by creating a cookbook of recipes for the empanadas, fish tacos and items that made the spot a neighborhood favorite, Masker also told MySA. What's more, they hope to collaborate with stores such as H-E-B on pre-packaged or frozen meals.

Beto’s Alt-Mex opened in 1997, serving up what its then-owners called a “blend of Mexican street food, Latin soul, and a whole lotta love.”

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio bar Home Room opening this week at site of former schoolhouse

By Nina Rangel

New patio bar Home Room features picnic tables and games such as this giant Connect 4.

New brunch spot Blush now open in San Antonio’s Southtown neighborhood

By Nina Rangel

Blush is located at 713 S. Alamo Street.

Rosario's, Nicha's Comida Mexicana: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Rosario’s 9715 San Pedro Ave. location opened on March 31, 2014.

H-E-B and Thumbtack app now offering handyman, pet services in 300+ stores

By Nina Rangel

H-E-B is based in San Antonio.

Also in Food & Drink

Drink Dok: The Manhattan cocktail offers almost infinite variations based on subtle changes

By Ron Bechtol

The Manhattan is a cocktail that has it all.

With the ready-to-drink cocktail market taking off, Texas lawmakers weigh allowing them in grocery stores

By Nina Rangel

"I always knew I wanted [our products] to be liquor-based, and I knew the challenges that would come with that, particularly in Texas," said Amelia Lettieri, CEO of Austin-based RANCH2O Spirits.

Small plates shine at Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine, even if some of the presentation pageantry is gone

By Ron Bechtol

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine's plain decor puts all the focus on the food.

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us