Longtime San Antonio Mexican food spot Beto's Alt-Mex has closed

click to enlarge
Instagram / betosaltmex
Broadway eatery Beto’s Alt-Mex has closed it doors.
Inflation has claimed another San Antonio staple.
Longtime Broadway eatery Beto’s Alt-Mex has permanently closed it doors after serving its last means on Sunday, news site MySA reports
. Co-owner Chris Masker told the news site his operating costs soared 40% over the past year.
"It’s just not food, it's also utilities, insurance, everything,” Masker said.
Masker also told MySA he and his wife Michelle — who purchased the restaurant three years ago — hope to revive the restaurant in an updated location sometime in the future. Aside from the state of the economy, Masker told MySA operating within the historic 100-year-old building at 8142 Broadway presented a unique challenges.
The couple plan to maintain the Beto's Alt-Mex brand by creating a cookbook of recipes for the empanadas, fish tacos and items that made the spot a neighborhood favorite, Masker also told MySA. What's more, they hope to collaborate with stores such as H-E-B on pre-packaged or frozen meals.
Beto’s Alt-Mex opened in 1997, serving up what its then-owners called a “blend of Mexican street food, Latin soul, and a whole lotta love.”
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter