Longtime San Antonio nightspot Bar America changes ownership after four generations

Brian Correa, the latest in a family line that's operated Bar America since its 1942 inception, shared the news Tuesday on the business' social media accounts. The sale isn't the “end of our story, but rather the end of a chapter in my family’s business history,” he wrote.
Correa also said the property where both Bar America and nearby cocktail lounge Amor Eterno reside will remain under his ownership. The real estate at 723 S. Alamo St. has been in his family for 80 years, and he has no intention of selling it, he added.
“That’s something I can never foresee myself doing,” Correa wrote.
Correa’s hospitality career will continue with dog-friendly drinking spot Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden, 4302 Hyatt Place Drive, which is scheduled to open this weekend.
Correa said he’s looking forward to leaving Bar America in the capable hands of Jamie Hoppe, Patrick Curel and Phanie Diaz, whose Bang Bang Bar and The Dogfather are local drinking and dining fixtures in their own right.
“We’re super honored to be a small part of the Bar America legacy and grateful to Brian and his family for allowing us to continue their story,” Hoppe, Curel and Diaz said in a joint statement. “Bar America has been an iconic staple here in San Antonio for many years and we hope to do it justice.”
Bar America is open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter