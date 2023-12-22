LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Longtime San Antonio spot Yolanda's Uptown Cafe has permanently closed

The eatery has served no-nonsense Mexican staples since 1989.

By on Fri, Dec 22, 2023 at 12:17 pm

click to enlarge Yolanda's Uptown Cafe is located at 615 Fredericksburg Road. - Screen Capture / Google Street View
Screen Capture / Google Street View
Yolanda's Uptown Cafe is located at 615 Fredericksburg Road.
After more than three decades of serving San Antonio, Yolanda's Uptown Cafe closed permanently Friday, Dec. 22, news site MySA reports.

The 34-year-old business will close so owners Yolanda and Perfecto Vasquez can focus on retirement and each other, Yolanda told the news site. The eatery has served no-nonsense Mexican staples such as huevos rancheros, puffy tacos and more since 1989.

Yolanda’s is located at 615 Fredericksburg Road. It’s listed as “permanently closed” on Google.

