Longtime San Antonio spot Yolanda's Uptown Cafe has permanently closed

Screen Capture / Google Street View
Yolanda's Uptown Cafe is located at 615 Fredericksburg Road.
After more than three decades of serving San Antonio, Yolanda's Uptown Cafe closed permanently Friday, Dec. 22, news site MySA reports
The 34-year-old business will close so owners Yolanda and Perfecto Vasquez can focus on retirement and each other, Yolanda told the news site. The eatery has served no-nonsense Mexican staples such as huevos rancheros, puffy tacos and more since 1989.
Yolanda’s is located at 615 Fredericksburg Road. It’s listed as “permanently closed” on Google.
