Longtime San Antonio staple Martha's Mexican Restaurant has closed

Martha's Mexican Restaurant has closed.
Decades-old Medical Center eatery Martha's Mexican Restaurant has shut own, blaming the economy and pandemic-related pressures.
Long considered a local hidden gem for margaritas and Tex-Mex fare, Martha’s was located at 5822 Babcock Road. The restaurant shared its closure plans last month on its Google Business page
At press time it was unclear how long the restaurant has been shuttered, but at least one customer review was posted as late as April 23.
“Dear customers, It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Martha’s, which has been serving the community for over 60 years. Due to the hardship caused by the pandemic and the state of the economy, we can no longer afford to keep the doors open,” the Google Business post read. “We will always cherish the memories we have made together.”
