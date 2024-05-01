Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Los Angeles-based Fatburger opening first San Antonio brick-and-mortar store Saturday

The new location is part of a massive Texas expansion for the chain.

By on Wed, May 1, 2024 at 4:39 pm

Fatburger and Buffalo's Express will open a brick-and-mortar location this week.
Instagram / fatburger
Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express will open a brick-and-mortar location this week.
Hollywood-based fast casual chain Fatburger will open its first standalone San Antonio location this Saturday as part of a major push into Texas.

The brand already has a presence in San Antonio via an outdoor space located in Fiesta Texas' Fiesta Bay Boardwalk section. However, the new standalone store is part of a Lone Star State expansion that will include 40 locations, officials said in a statement. It's unclear how many of the new stores will be in the Alamo City.

The new restaurant, located at 6507 W. Loop 1604 North near the highway's intersection with Culebra Road, will serve Fatburger's namesake sandwiches along with fries, onion rings, turkey burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches and hand-scooped milkshakes. The operation also will house a Buffalo’s Express, which serves bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in an assortment of sauces.

The new Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express will cook up 100 free Fatburgers for the first 100 guests on Saturday's grand opening. Visitors also will be able to enter a raffle to win free Fatburger meals for a year.

Fatburger opened in Los Angeles more 70 years ago, and operates more than 150 locations in 20 countries.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

May 1, 2024

View more issues

