VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Lost boys, rejoice! Peter Pan-themed cocktail pop-up coming to San Antonio this summer

The traveling pop-up will take over a yet-to-be-disclosed location on S. Alamo Street from August 30 to Sept. 10.

By on Fri, May 26, 2023 at 10:34 am

Share on Nextdoor
The pop-up will take place from August 30 to Sept. 10. - Instagram / neverlandexperiencebar
Instagram / neverlandexperiencebar
The pop-up will take place from August 30 to Sept. 10.
Faith, trust and pixie dust? Neverland, an upcoming Peter Pan-themed cocktail pop-up, promises to bring that — and booze, of course — to San Antonio later this summer.

You may remember the tale of Peter Pan from childhood: the fictional, flying boy created by Scottish novelist and playwright J. M. Barrie. His whole schtick was being free-spirited, mischievous and never growing up while embarking on adventures as the leader of a group of misfits known as the Lost Boys, and interacting with fairies, pirates, mermaids and Native Americans.

The theatrical pop-up experience begins in the bedroom of ordinary story characters Wendy, John and Michael before being whisked away to the lush island of Neverland, where pop-up patrons will attempt to save Tinker Bell from Pan's main adversary, Captain Hook, a news release states.

Attendees can interact with Peter Pan and Captain Hook themselves. - Instagram / neverlandexperiencebar
Instagram / neverlandexperiencebar
Attendees can interact with Peter Pan and Captain Hook themselves.
The traveling pop-up will take over a yet-to-be-disclosed location on S. Alamo Street from August 30 to Sept. 10. Each $47 ticket affords the guest a 90-minute “immersive theatre experience,” a welcome drink, two custom cocktails and the chance to interact with Peter Pan and Captain Hook themselves.

So much for never growing up. Does “drinking age” qualify?

In any case, the concept comes from the same folks behind the immersive “rude” dining experience Karen's Diner, which is planning a two-day pop-up in San Antonio this September.

Neverland will share the exact location of the pop-up closer to the opening date.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Magnolia Pancake Haus to relocate Embassy Oaks restaurant to San Antonio's North Side

By Nina Rangel

Magnolia Pancake Haus will relocate its Embassy Oaks restaurant next month.

First Look: Reopened Francis Bogside brings bold look to space in San Antonio's St. Paul Square

By Nina Rangel and Brandon Rodriguez

Southtown gastropub Francis Bogside has reopened in St. Paul Square.

Longtime San Antonio staple Martha's Mexican Restaurant has closed

By Nina Rangel

Martha's Mexican Restaurant has closed.

Family behind San Antonio's La Tuna Grill to open new venture in former Eastside Kitchenette

By Nina Rangel

Eastside Kitchenette closed down in early 2020.

Also in Food & Drink

El Pastor Es Mi Señor is worthy of its recent inclusion in Neflix's Taco Chronicles

By Ron Bechtol

El Pastor Es Mi Señor was featured in the latest iteration of Netflix's Taco Chronicles.

Low-Octane Summer: With temps heating up, we sampled four N/A beer options with Texas ties

By Brandon Rodriguez and Nina Rangel

The sheer quantity of N/A options can leave novices scratching their heads.

Amor and Amari: Tasting flights of the bitter spirits reveals their wide variety and subtle differences

By Ron Bechtol

Some amari are traditionally thought of as aperitivi (to be consumed before a meal) or digestivi (to be enjoyed after).

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us