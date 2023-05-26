Lost boys, rejoice! Peter Pan-themed cocktail pop-up coming to San Antonio this summer

Instagram / neverlandexperiencebar
The pop-up will take place from August 30 to Sept. 10.
Faith, trust and pixie dust? Neverland, an upcoming Peter Pan-themed cocktail pop-up, promises to bring that — and booze, of course — to San Antonio later this summer.
You may remember the tale of Peter Pan from childhood: the fictional, flying boy created by Scottish novelist and playwright J. M. Barrie. His whole schtick was being free-spirited, mischievous and never growing up while embarking on adventures as the leader of a group of misfits known as the Lost Boys, and interacting with fairies, pirates, mermaids and Native Americans.
The theatrical pop-up experience begins in the bedroom of ordinary story characters Wendy, John and Michael before being whisked away to the lush island of Neverland, where pop-up patrons will attempt to save Tinker Bell from Pan's main adversary, Captain Hook, a news release states.
Attendees can interact with Peter Pan and Captain Hook themselves.
The traveling pop-up will take over a yet-to-be-disclosed location on S. Alamo Street from August 30 to Sept. 10. Each $47 ticket
affords the guest a 90-minute “immersive theatre experience,” a welcome drink, two custom cocktails and the chance to interact with Peter Pan and Captain Hook themselves.
So much for never growing up. Does “drinking age” qualify?
In any case, the concept comes from the same folks behind the immersive “rude” dining experience Karen's Diner
, which is planning a two-day pop-up in San Antonio this September.
Neverland will share the exact location of the pop-up closer to the opening date.
