Lucy Cooper’s chef unveils specialty burger to support family of deceased San Antonio food writer

Facebook / Braunda Smith
Lucy Cooper’s Blount Burger.
The local food scene was rocked yesterday by the news of the death of San Antonio Express-News writer Chuck Blount
, and one local business owner is celebrating his life the only way she knows how: by launching a specialty burger in his honor.
Braunda Smith, chef-owner of Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House, took to social media to share details of the new Blount Burger, a culinary tribute to the deceased writer. The specialty sando features a four ounce beef patty smothered in pepperjack cheese and piled high with pulled pork, two strips of applewood smoked bacon, a smoked sausage link and two chicken-fried onion rings. The whole thing is then drizzled in Alabama White and Coca-Cola barbecue sauces.
Starting today, Lucy Cooper’s will serve the Blount Burger at all three San Antonio-area locations, and proceeds of every sale will be donated to Blount’s wife and daughter.
"I have been racking my brain on how to put into words what my friend Chuck Blount meant to me and share those words with y’all,” Smith’s social media posts read. “His passing has left a big empty hole in my heart. You won't believe it but I just couldn't find the words so I decided to do this instead.”
Blount wrote about food — especially barbecue — drink and sports for the daily for more than 20 years. He died Thursday.
Lucy Cooper’s is known for its 21-and-up environments, located located at 16080 San Pedro Avenue and 8403 TX-151, Suite 101, in San Antonio and 1515 Kuehler Avenue in New Braunfels.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed