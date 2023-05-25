Magnolia Pancake Haus to relocate Embassy Oaks restaurant to San Antonio's North Side

Instagram / magnoliapancakehaus
Magnolia Pancake Haus will relocate its Embassy Oaks restaurant next month.
San Antonio-based Magnolia Pancake Haus will relocate its Embassy Oaks restaurant to a bigger, newly renovated space on the North Side early next month, according to a social media announcement.
The new pancake paradise will open in the 7,414-square-foot space at 2070 North Loop 1604, the former site of a Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery. The location near the Loop 1604-U.S. Highway 281 interchange is slated to open June 9, as long as the company hits no snags during the moving process, the Wednesday post said.
“Between June 5th and 8th, we will be transitioning into our new
Embassy location with the goal of opening on June 9th,” the post read. “We can hardly wait to serve our community a delicious breakfast in an elevated space.”
The 606 Embassy Oaks restaurant will close after service on June 4, the post notes. The homegrown chain's other stores are located in the Medical Center and in Cibolo. The latter location opened in December of 2020
.
