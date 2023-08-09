Mambo Seafood sets Aug. 14 grand opening date first San Antonio location

click to enlarge Instagram / mamboseafood Mambo Seafood offers grilled, fried or sautéed seafood platters and fresh oysters.

The first San Antonio location of Houston's Mambo Seafood chain will begin serving Monday, Aug. 14, according to details shared by the company.Mambo specializes in Latin America seafood, including grilled, fried or sautéed fish along with fresh oysters and shrimp cocktails. Its bar offers aguas frescas, margaritas and other south of the border favorites.The chain debuted in the mid-'90s, eventually expanding its footprint to include 11 Houston-area stores and another in McAllen.Mambo’s took over a closed Joe's Crab Shack at 4711 N.W. Loop 410 for its San Antonio debut. The chain is already building a second Alamo City location near the intersection of Southwest Loop 410 and Marbach Road.The chain hasn't yet shared operating hours for its Northwest Loop 410 store, which is located near Medical Center.