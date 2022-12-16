Maria's Cafe, Cuba 1918, Mexican pizza: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

may not consider the launch of another Mexican pizza by another fast-food chain to be “good news.”
Nevertheless, one of our most-read food stories this week centered around just that. San Antonio-based Taco Cabana unveiled plans to serve its own version of the double-decker snack first introduced by Taco Bell.
However, on the non-chain taco beat, were pleased to see some many readers check out a story about longtime downtown taqueria Maria's Cafe getting praise from the New York Times.
Read on for more.
- San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Maria's Cafe earns praise from New York Times
- Cuba 1918 opens on San Antonio's South Side, serving Havana-inspired breakfast and lunch
- San Antonio's La Panadería tops Yelp's list of 25 best spots to get hot chocolate in Texas
- Self-proclaimed San Antonio 'dad bar' Three Star Bar reopens after hiatus, ownership change
- Mexican Pizza wars? San Antonio's Taco Cabana launching double-decker snack a la Taco Bell
