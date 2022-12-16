Maria's Cafe, Cuba 1918, Mexican pizza: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

A revered downtown taqueria got praise from the New York Times for its breakfast tacos.

By on Fri, Dec 16, 2022 at 4:13 pm

click to enlarge Cuba 1918 is located in the Quintana neighborhood outside of Port San Antonio. - Instagram / cuba_1918
Instagram / cuba_1918
Cuba 1918 is located in the Quintana neighborhood outside of Port San Antonio.
The Current's most-read food stories this week all fairly positive — though some
may not consider the launch of another Mexican pizza by another fast-food chain to be “good news.”

Nevertheless, one of our most-read food stories this week centered around just that. San Antonio-based Taco Cabana unveiled plans to serve its own version of the double-decker snack first introduced by Taco Bell.

However, on the non-chain taco beat, were pleased to see some many readers check out a story about longtime downtown taqueria Maria's Cafe getting praise from the New York Times.

Read on for more.
