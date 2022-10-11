McDonald's to give away free fries and nuggets at San Antonio’s Toyota Field this Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / McDonald’s McDonald's will give away free fries and nuggets at Toyota Field this Saturday.

Fast-food giant McDonald’s will dole out free grub at San Antonio’s Toyota Field this Saturday, posting up as part of the soccer arena’s Saturday tailgate festivities.The chain will give away free fries, chicken nuggets and Big Red soda as part of its Fryday Fries series, which sends its Fry Truck — what else? — trekking between South Texas cities.The mobile eatery will pull into Toyota Stadium, 5106 David Edwards Dr., for the pre-game party ahead of San Antonio FC's soccer match against Orange County FC. Look for the truck in Tailgate Lot C off David Edwards Drive. The party starts at 5 p.m.There's catch, however: the free eats are only available to those who use the McDonald’s app. Folks craving a fast-food fix can download it from the Apple and Android app stores.