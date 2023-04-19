Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Mediterranean donut trailer Lokmas stolen from far West San Antonio early Wednesday morning

'It just hurts to have it all ripped away from you like this,' owner Mo Shideed said.

By on Wed, Apr 19, 2023 at 5:29 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio's Lokmas food trailer was stolen by this grey pickup truck. - Instagram / lokmas.satx
Instagram / lokmas.satx
San Antonio's Lokmas food trailer was stolen by this grey pickup truck.
The owners of Lokmas food trailer are pleading for the public’s help in finding the mobile kitchen after it was stolen from its post in far West San Antonio early Wednesday morning.

In an Instagram, post the business' owners shared footage of a gray pickup truck making off with the bright orange trailer around 2 a.m. The mobile eatery, specializing in Mediterranean fried dough of the same name, launched earlier this year.
“[It] took a lot of hard work, sweat and tears to build this business,” owner Mo Shideed told the Current. “Been five years in the making when I had this dream to open this and to bring this Mediterranean type of dessert here to the San Antonio community. It just hurts to have it all ripped away from you like this.”

Shideed shared several security camera clips and images of the vehicle taking the trailer from its regular post at 6007 Tezel Road, near that thoroughfare's intersection with Culebra Road. Shideed asked anyone with leads to call the San Antonio Police Department and direct message him via Instagram.

“I would love nothing more than to be able to find it and get our business back,” he said.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Asian-inspired beer garden Wurst Behavior sets late-April opening date

By Brandon Rodriguez

“We want to keep the prices between $10-$15. Very crushable," partner Sean Wen said of Wurst Behavior's menu.

Table Talk: Creator of Fiesta's Taste of the Republic is an evangelist for Texas cuisine

By Brandon Rodriguez

Brian West founded the Fiesta event Taste of the Republic in 2017.

San Antonio sustainable-meat company Rebel Food launching line of 'bespoke' sausages

By Nina Rangel

Rebel Food Provisions is gearing up to launch a new product line called Red River Reserve Sausage.

We now know more about the tenants coming to San Antonio's Make Ready Market food hall

By Nina Rangel

Make Ready Market is slated to open this year.

Also in Food & Drink

Nostalgic San Antonians, listen up: new Tampico Hard Punch doesn't come in a gallon jug, but it does include booze

By Nina Rangel

Tampico Hard Punch is now available in Texas.

The Pearl's Full Goods Diner may not be the cheapest brunch in town, but its value stacks up

By Ron Bechtol

Menu standouts include a carnitas torta, a loaded Hill Country salad and an indulgent steak and eggs plate.

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us