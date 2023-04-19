Mediterranean donut trailer Lokmas stolen from far West San Antonio early Wednesday morning

click to enlarge Instagram / lokmas.satx San Antonio's Lokmas food trailer was stolen by this grey pickup truck.

The owners of Lokmas food trailer are pleading for the public’s help in finding the mobile kitchen after it was stolen from its post in far West San Antonio early Wednesday morning.In an Instagram, post the business' owners shared footage of a gray pickup truck making off with the bright orange trailer around 2 a.m. The mobile eatery, specializing in Mediterranean fried dough of the same name, launched earlier this year.“[It] took a lot of hard work, sweat and tears to build this business,” owner Mo Shideed told the. “Been five years in the making when I had this dream to open this and to bring this Mediterranean type of dessert here to the San Antonio community. It just hurts to have it all ripped away from you like this.”Shideed shared several security camera clips and images of the vehicle taking the trailer from its regular post at 6007 Tezel Road, near that thoroughfare's intersection with Culebra Road. Shideed asked anyone with leads to call the San Antonio Police Department and direct message him via Instagram.“I would love nothing more than to be able to find it and get our business back,” he said.