Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Mega-sized convenience store chain Buc-ee’s to break ground in Boerne this fall

The store was originally expected to open in 2020 but faced multiple delays. State records show it's finally moving ahead.

By on Fri, Jul 7, 2023 at 12:49 pm

Share on Nextdoor
A Buc-ee's is coming to the Hill Country town of Boerne. - Instagram / bucees
Instagram / bucees
A Buc-ee's is coming to the Hill Country town of Boerne.
After years of construction delays, Texas-based Buc-ee’s — a travel-center chain made famous by its spotless bathrooms, copious food options and beaver mascot — is finally on track to break ground on a Boerne location this fall, according to state filings.

The chain announced plans for the new 53,000-square-foot Family Travel Center in 2016, saying it expected a 2020 opening date. However, limited funds and calls for “significant utility infrastructure improvements” by the city and the Texas Department of Transportation slowed progress, according to media reports.

Now, a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing shows that construction on the mega-sized store at Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 87 Business — across the highway from Vistas Apartments — is slated to begin in October of this year. Work on it is expected to conclude around the same time in 2024.

Previous reports have noted that the center is slated to bring more than 175 jobs to the area.

Those looking for their beef jerky-bar fix can still make the trek to Buc-ee's New Braunfels location on Interstate 35.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Tarka Indian Kitchen planning second San Antonio location near SeaWorld

By Nina Rangel

Austin-based Tarka Indian Kitchen will open a second location near SeaWorld this fall.

Jingu House at San Antonio's Japanese Tea Garden to open new kitchen, dining area

By Nina Rangel

The Jingu House at San Antonio's Japanese Tea Garden.

Owner of El Camino, Bésame food truck parks taking over San Antonio mainstay Luther's Cafe

By Nina Rangel

Luther's location at 1503 N. Main Ave. made it a mainstay and safe space for San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ community.

San Antonio nightspot The Squeezebox closing permanently at end of July

By Nina Rangel

Lights shine on a mural inside The Squeezebox.

Also in Food & Drink

When summer temps soar, cool off with something fancier than a standard frozen margarita

By Ron Bechtol

This serving piña colada flaunts its tropical flavors.

San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will open new Kerrville taproom Saturday, July 1

By Nina Rangel

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville.

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us