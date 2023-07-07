Mega-sized convenience store chain Buc-ee’s to break ground in Boerne this fall

Instagram / bucees
A Buc-ee's is coming to the Hill Country town of Boerne.
After years of construction delays, Texas-based Buc-ee’s — a travel-center chain made famous by its spotless bathrooms, copious food options and beaver mascot — is finally on track to break ground on a Boerne location this fall, according to state filings.
The chain announced plans for the new 53,000-square-foot Family Travel Center in 2016, saying it expected a 2020 opening date. However, limited funds and calls for “significant utility infrastructure improvements” by the city and the Texas Department of Transportation slowed progress, according to media reports.
Now, a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing
shows that construction on the mega-sized store at Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 87 Business — across the highway from Vistas Apartments — is slated to begin in October of this year. Work on it is expected to conclude around the same time in 2024.
Previous reports
have noted that the center is slated to bring more than 175 jobs to the area.
Those looking for their beef jerky-bar fix can still make the trek to Buc-ee's New Braunfels location on Interstate 35.
