Mexico-based Santa Diabla moving into downtown San Antonio's Cervecería Chapultepec location

Mexico-based restaurant Santa Diabla will take over the former Cervecería Chapultepec space.
Mexico-based restaurant Santa Diabla is taking over the Pearl-area space that recently housed Cervecería Chapultepec, another concept that originated south of the border, MySA reports
The news comes just weeks after Cervecería Chapultepec, known for its one-price menu, suddenly shuttered both of its Alamo City outposts
Cantina-inspired Santa Diabla is the first American crossover for Grupo Orraca, an award-winning restaurant group helmed by Rodrigo Orraca, MySA reports. Its holdings also include NorteSur, Hacienda San Martin, Las Verdes Matas and Fonda Yecapixtla, which are located throughout Mexico.
Santa Diabla plans to be up and running this fall in the vacated space, located at 906 E. Elmira St., according to the news site. The menu will be a hybrid of traditional Mexican cuisine and Tex-Mex.
Orraca told MySA the San Antonio Santa Diabla will anchor an expansion for his company throughout the Lone Star State. He hopes to bring in other concepts from the group, whose dining spots include high-end haciendas, Mexican market-inspired fondas and modern fusion restaurants, he added.
According to Orraca, guests can expect guacamole with or without crickets, tuna tostadas and pescado a la talla as well as quesadillas, nachos and flautas. The bar program will revolve around tequila, mezcal, gin and whisky, according to the news site.
