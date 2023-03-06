Mexico-founded Picadas hard agua fresca now available in more than 40 San Antonio H-E-B stores

The brand purports to be the first Mexican hard agua fresca, combining real fruit juice with alcohol from cane sugar.

By on Mon, Mar 6, 2023 at 11:08 am

Picadas hard agua frescas are now available in San Antonio.
Courtesy Photo / Picadas
Picadas hard agua frescas are now available in San Antonio.
Just in time for climbing Texas temperatures, Picadas — a Mexico-based brand of alcohol-infused aguas frescas — has landed its drinks in more than 40 San Antonio H-E-B stores.

The brand purports to be the first Mexican hard agua fresca, combining real fruit juice with alcohol from cane sugar, meant to embody authentic flavors of Mexico.

“The popularity of hard seltzers was skyrocketing, but I quickly realized that they didn’t have the same flavors I was used to,” Picadas founder Hugo Martinez said in a release. “I craved the agua fresca flavors I grew up with — limonada, guava, and mango — that none of the American ready-to-drink options really captured.”

Unlike hard seltzers, which use water as a base, each of the brand's three flavors — limonada, mango and guava — are made with a base of real fruit juice, company officials said. Martinez insisted on using tart key limes for the limonada because “that’s how Mexican limonadas are prepared.”

Every 12-ounce can contains 130 calories and 4.5% ABV. Each can is accompanied by an individually-portioned packet of spicy chili salt, for folks who are into that. Six-packs retail for $10.99 at H-E-B stores.

