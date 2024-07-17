Michelin Guide expands to Texas, including San Antonio

French tire company Michelin and Travel Texas will release the first-ever Michelin Guide Texas later this year, with scoring already underway in San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, according to details shared on the guide's website. Michelin Guide's inspectors are "making dining reservations secretively and paying for all their meals to ensure they are treated the same as any customer," the announcement said.
“The Texas culinary scene has proven to be an exhilarating one, with multicultural influences, homegrown ingredients, and talent that is rich in ambition,” Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin Guide's international director, said in the online statement. “Foodies and travel enthusiasts alike will find something to enjoy, with such a broad dining scene spanning farm-to-table dishes, fusion cuisine, upscale dining, and the famous Texas-style barbecue."
Adhering to historical Michelin methodology, the inspectors will score restaurants on quality of products, harmony of flavors, consistency and mastery of cooking techniques as well as voice and personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine. Before rendering a final rating, inspectors will visit each location several times throughout the year.
The forthcoming Texas guide's selection of restaurants will accompany a listing of Lone Star State hotels, which are already searchable and bookable through the Michelin Guide website or app.
Michelin published its first guide for France at the turn of the 20th Century to encourage motorists to travel more and put mileage on their tires. The company published its first North American guide in 2005 for New York City. Since then, it's released guides for Washington D.C., Chicago, California, Miami/Orlando/Tampa, Colorado, Atlanta, Toronto, Vancouver and Mexico.
"The Michelin Guide Texas will illustrate to global travelers the culinary journey that’s waiting to be discovered in our state, featuring restaurants that embody our heritage and introducing innovative chefs and local artisans who are redefining our food scene,” Tim Fennell, director of Travel Texas, said in the announcement. “The introduction of the Guide will be a tremendous asset for Texas, promoting our rich and diverse food culture and elevating the restaurant scene to an international stage.”
