SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Michelin Guide expands to Texas, including San Antonio

Michelin Guide Texas will be released later this year, and officials say it will bring the state's culinary offerings to the international stage.

By on Wed, Jul 17, 2024 at 10:48 am

Share on Nextdoor
The prestigious Michelin Guide will release its first ever guide to Texas later this year. - Wikimedia Commons / Charles Haynes, except second from bottom right by Arnaud 25
Wikimedia Commons / Charles Haynes, except second from bottom right by Arnaud 25
The prestigious Michelin Guide will release its first ever guide to Texas later this year.
San Antonio restaurants soon could boast Michelin stars attached to their names.

French tire company Michelin and Travel Texas will release the first-ever Michelin Guide Texas later this year, with scoring already underway in San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, according to details shared on the guide's website. Michelin Guide's inspectors are "making dining reservations secretively and paying for all their meals to ensure they are treated the same as any customer," the announcement said.

“The Texas culinary scene has proven to be an exhilarating one, with multicultural influences, homegrown ingredients, and talent that is rich in ambition,” Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin Guide's international director, said in the online statement. “Foodies and travel enthusiasts alike will find something to enjoy, with such a broad dining scene spanning farm-to-table dishes, fusion cuisine, upscale dining, and the famous Texas-style barbecue."

Adhering to historical Michelin methodology, the inspectors will score restaurants on quality of products, harmony of flavors, consistency and mastery of cooking techniques as well as voice and personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine. Before rendering a final rating, inspectors will visit each location several times throughout the year.

The forthcoming Texas guide's selection of restaurants will accompany a listing of Lone Star State hotels, which are already searchable and bookable through the Michelin Guide website or app.

Michelin published its first guide for France at the turn of the 20th Century to encourage motorists to travel more and put mileage on their tires. The company published its first North American guide in 2005 for New York City. Since then, it's released guides for Washington D.C., Chicago, California, Miami/Orlando/Tampa, Colorado, Atlanta, Toronto, Vancouver and Mexico.

"The Michelin Guide Texas will illustrate to global travelers the culinary journey that’s waiting to be discovered in our state, featuring restaurants that embody our heritage and introducing innovative chefs and local artisans who are redefining our food scene,” Tim Fennell, director of Travel Texas, said in the announcement. “The introduction of the Guide will be a tremendous asset for Texas, promoting our rich and diverse food culture and elevating the restaurant scene to an international stage.”

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

New Día de los Muertos-themed restaurant opens in San Antonio's La Villita

By Stephanie Koithan

Revelers dressed as Catrinas in San Antonio's Day of the Dead celebrations.

Spurs seeking San Antonio restaurants to serve food during Frost Bank Center games

By Michael Karlis

Previous participants in the Spurs Culinary Residency Program, including The Beignet Stand, The Sweet Spot and Fruteria Chavez, now have spaces at Frost Bank Arena.

Tex-Mex food hall to replace food court at San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter

By Michael Karlis

A rendering shows the planned Mexico Ceaty food hall at the Shops at River Center mall.

San Antonio's Culinaria Restaurant Weeks returning in August

By Sabrina Ye

Biga on the Banks is among the dining establishments participating in this summer's Restaurant Weeks.

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us