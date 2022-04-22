Minds behind Hot Joy, Barbaro opening new 'American tavern' concept downtown this spring

Screen Capture / Google Maps
The Rand Building is located at 110 E. Houston Street.
After announcing in February that it had landed a Chick-fil-A outlet, downtown San Antonio’s Rand Building is about gain a higher-end dining option.
Double Standard, a new "American Tavern" concept from Empty Stomach Group, will move into the Rand in May, MySA reports
. Empty Stomach is led by Chad Carey, the mind behind San Antonio foodie havens Hot Joy, Barbaro and Little Death.
Chef John Philpot will wrangle the Double Standard food menu, while Myles Worrell, formerly of nearby Esquire Tavern, will helm the bar program, according to the news site. The team will focus on “American tavern fare, with strong drinks and fun vibes.”
The nearly 3,000-square-foot restaurant will open in a space that formerly housed a Rosella Coffee, which closed early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Owned by downtown developer Weston Urban, the Rand, at 110 E. Houston St., is located along one of the center city's busiest corridors.
In February, fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced
it would open one of its U.S. largest stores inside the Rand, boasting 6,000 square feet of dining space plus a drive thru. That dining spot will open early next year.
