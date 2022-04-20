Missouri-based Andy's Frozen Custard will open its first San Antonio location May 11

Instagram / andys.sanantonio
San Antonio’s first Andy’s will open Wednesday, May 11.
With sweltering summertime temps on the horizon, Missouri-based Andy's Frozen Custard
may be making its San Antonio debut just in time. The chain will open its first Alamo City location Wednesday, May 11.
Located in front of the Bass Pro Shop at the RIM shopping center, the spot will offer concretes and sundaes made with vanilla and chocolate frozen custard. Concretes are thick frozen custards mixed with other sweet treats.
Andy's bakes its mix-ins onsite, including brownies, shortcake and cookies. It also offers seasonal concretes such as pumpkin and apple pie, which feature an entire slice of either pie. Again, the pie is baked on premises.
The chain touts its custard as creamier than regular ice cream, explaining that it contains more butterfat and is churned slowly. The slow mixing keeps air from being added as the custard freezes, resulting in a rich, decadent frozen treat.
Kids under the age of 12 can enjoy $1 sundaes at the SA location from its opening date until Sunday, May 15. New customers who download the chain's app and select San Antonio as their favorite store will receive a free small, one-topping concrete during their initial visit.
Andy's Frozen Custard is located at 17927 West Interstate 10. Its summertime hours — which will apply from Memorial Day to Labor Day — will be Sunday through Thursday from 11a.m-11:30p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11a.m.-Midnight. From Labor Day to Memorial Day, Andy's will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11a.m.-11p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11a.m.-11:30p.m.
